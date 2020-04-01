Gauthier Ganaye: Former Barnsley CEO Cool Charlton's Speculations | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf8e0a0378a134b48c8af6d0b2df3297011% %MINIFYHTMLf8e0a0378a134b48c8af6d0b2df3297012%

Frenchman was once the EFL's youngest executive director; Ganaye says he has been following the Charlton saga: "I hope the situation finally calms down there."





Former Nice and Barnsley CEO Gauthier Ganaye says the economic impact of canceling the season would be too great for it not to complete

Former Barnsley CEO Gauthier Ganaye has distanced himself from speculation that he might be returning to England to take on the same role in Charlton, other Championship fighters. reports Sky Sports News & # 39; Jeremy Langdon.

The 31-year-old Frenchman left Oakwell last year to become president of OGC Nice, only to leave Les Aiglons after the Ineos takeover in August.

But Ganaye says the suggestion that he is now in negotiations with Charlton's majority shareholder, Tahnoon Nimer, to succeed Matt Southall is premature.

Ganaye left Barnsley last year to become president in Nice

"I wouldn't say I was talking to the club, but look, if someone wants to talk to me, they have my details," he said. Sky Sports of the French Riviera.

Charlton is not the only club that could provide a new opening for Ganaye. He is also being linked with a possible Ligue 1 acquisition on the Toulouse side, spearheaded by former Nice and current Barnsley owner Chien Lee.

"I still have a very good relationship with Chien Lee and Paul Conway, the majority shareholders of Barnsley. And I am still in contact with them," added Ganaye.

"I know they have other projects in soccer and maybe I will also have the opportunity to work with them again. It would be a pleasure."

Barnsley players celebrate as their team is promoted in 2019

What cannot be denied is that Ganaye would accept a return to England after 20 months at Barnsley, where he reached the age of 29 as the youngest executive director of the EFL.

"Everyone knows that I really enjoyed my time at Barnsley. Any executive working in football should experience working in England because everything is different: it is the home of football."

"You need to experience that. And if I ever get a chance to return to the UK, it would be a pleasure for me to look at it and consider it. I loved my time there."

It remains to be seen if it is with Charlton, given the latest round of infighting in the Valley, regardless of the Addicks' third position from bottom in the Championship.

Ganaye worked with Chien Lee in Nice

"The situation in Charlton? Like any other football fan, I am watching the news and hope that the situation will finally stabilize there," he said.

"When you see Lee Bowyer's work last season, getting this team promoted surprisingly, it would be a shame to see the club collapse again, so I can only hope for the fans that this situation improves."

Wherever Ganaye goes, he carries an impressive resume for someone still so young.

"Yes, I am 31 years old, but I would say that I have a lot of experience for my age. I have always worked in football. And with my experience in Lens, Barnsley and Nice, I know how to manage a club in a sustainable way." additional.

"I think this is the most important thing for fans because you can make owners come and make promises and then disappear. This is the worst thing that can happen to a football club. You need to run a club sustainably."

And for Charlton fans who may hesitate at the suggestion that Ganaye run his club, following the best efforts of Belgians Roland Duchatelet and Katrien Meire, he has this message: "Look, I think I bring something a little more French, a little more different I was the only Frenchman who ran a club in the UK, so I'm a little different.

"We were able to create something a little bit special in Barnsley. The dynamics were incredible the season we were in League One. The fans felt very close to the football club. I'm happy about that. We built a very strong team and we went into one season record. "

In fact, Barnsley's automatic promotion to the Championship last May came without a loss at home. Club records for clean sheets and stitches were also broken.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer celebrates with final Sky Bet League One play-off trophy

Charlton followed them through the final League One Play-off victory over Sunderland. But now the descent for both teams is looming as Ganaye reflects on his next move.

"My ambition? I don't know if it's to become an owner, but I'm definitely still running a football club, like I've been doing," he said.

"And if that means at some point moving up the hierarchy a little bit, why not? But I'm not obsessed with that. I really enjoyed my work at Barnsley and Nice and hope to find an exciting new challenge to continue that journey."