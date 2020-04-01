Gary Neville on Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd transfer policy | Football news

You can listen, watch and read the entire episode of Off Script with Neville discussing the transfers of Man Utd through our Sky Sports platforms from 7 am on Thursday

















In the latest Off Script, Gary Neville explains the three distinct categories of Sir Alex Ferguson's transfer policy to Geoff Shreeves.

In the latest Off Script, Gary Neville explains Sir Alex Ferguson's successful transfer policy at Manchester United.

Neville explained how Ferguson worked within three distinct categories, creating a "slow conveyor belt,quot; of transfers in and out of the club, which led to great success during a 27-year season at Old Trafford.

"There were three categories," Neville explained to Geoff Shreeves. "His policy was to promote youth whenever possible, that was number one before even looking at the foreign market.

"Number 2 was looking at the best in the Premier League, the ones I could trust, and still grow and be with the club for a long time. Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie,quot; .

"And he always wanted an emerging international talent who could come to Manchester, with whom he could work and become great players. Nemanja Vidic, Peter Schmeichel, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

Sir Alex Ferguson during his last match as coach of Manchester United in May 2013

"Very rarely has he ventured into the world of buying the full star, and it's not far from Pep Guardiola's tactic with Manchester City right now."

"In terms of selling players, he would get rid of them when they weren't good enough or when he felt they were questioning his control. He was relentless with that."

"United's strategy was like a very slow conveyor belt. Some would go in and some would go. Never more than a handful each season, never a massive adaptation of the team."

"It was controlled, with six or seven young players, 10 in the middle and three or four who were 30 years old. Every club that has had a dynasty has had that player stability."

