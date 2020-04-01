G-Eazy asks fans not to hate him as he reveals Edgy's fashion cut

It better be an April Fool prank G-Eazy.
On Tuesday night, the 30-year-old "Good Life,quot; rapper shared a selfie of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Should I cut it?"
While some fans were wondering what he was referring to, answering if he was referring to his hair, his mustache or something like that plus Completely ("You're talking about hair, right?" commented one Instagram follower jokingly), it seemed that the consensus was clear, that the rapper should keep his hair delicious as it is.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, rapper "No Limit,quot; revealed a new look.
"New month, new me … Too much time at home. Don't hate me!" She wrote to her fans on Instagram, along with a photo of her haircut and a facial mask. "Stay safe, all of you!"
Rapper "Let & # 39; s Get Lost,quot; also took his Instagram Stories to share a video of his barber Kevin "OGK,quot; Kellett shaving his brunette's locks.
The rapper's Instagram followers were quick to joke with him about cutting his hair.
"That hair makes you too $$$ to cut if it were hahaha," commented one user.
Another Instagram follower said, "While everyone cares about your hair … I'm trying to find the album title or release date on your mask."
Another commenter thought G-Eazy was playing an April Fool prank, writing, "April fools. F-ck out of here bro. No way you got your hair cut."
