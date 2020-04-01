G-Eazy asks fans not to hate him as he reveals Edgy's fashion cut

It better be an April Fool prank G-Eazy.

On Tuesday night, the 30-year-old "Good Life,quot; rapper shared a selfie of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Should I cut it?"

While some fans were wondering what he was referring to, answering if he was referring to his hair, his mustache or something like that plus Completely ("You're talking about hair, right?" commented one Instagram follower jokingly), it seemed that the consensus was clear, that the rapper should keep his hair delicious as it is.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, rapper "No Limit,quot; revealed a new look.

"New month, new me … Too much time at home. Don't hate me!" She wrote to her fans on Instagram, along with a photo of her haircut and a facial mask. "Stay safe, all of you!"

Rapper "Let & # 39; s Get Lost,quot; also took his Instagram Stories to share a video of his barber Kevin "OGK,quot; Kellett shaving his brunette's locks.