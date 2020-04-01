Full House stars can't believe John Stamos owns this piece

It seems that John Stamos I have to keep a very special part of the Full house set.

The 56-year-old actor visited Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that he has the famous family sofa. Uncle Jesse's star even showed how the cabinet protected her 1-year-old son. Club going down the stairs.

"Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic sofas in pop television history?" Stamos wrote. "You make the call."

However, not everyone knew that he owned the piece.

"WHAAAAATTTT?!" Jodie Sweetin (aka Stephanie Tanner) wrote in the comment section.

"Thief!" added actress Kimmy Gibbler Andrea Barber.

"You got it ?! Don't you Bob?" Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner asked.

Of course, Dave Coulier brought some humor to the situation.

"A lot of my farts are still on that couch," said Joey Gladstone's character.

Even Bob Saget He admitted that it simply "comforts me."

Soon, the cast members wanted to know what else their castmates on set had taken. For example, Danny Tanner's celebrity asked Stamos if he also took the niche.

"@BobSaget I got the niche and Manny the mannequin," replied Coulier, then added, "Who got the sea daddy?"