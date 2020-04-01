Frequently asked questions about the coronavirus stimulus verification and relief package – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The $ 2 trillion stimulus bill passed in the Senate includes help for American families who are suffering financial damage due to the economic impact of the coronavirus: checks of $ 1,200 for most adults and $ 500 for each of their children.

The massive aid package will channel $ 290 billion in direct payments to individuals and families. The measure has yet to be passed, as the bill must now pass the House, but households are expected to receive a check in weeks or months.

That could provide a lifeline for the millions of Americans who have already been laid off or have seen their incomes drop as people go into hiding to avoid infection.

"Low- and middle-income households would receive about 68 percent of the payments," Howard Gleckman, principal investigator for the Center for Fiscal Policy, said in a blog post.

Here's what you need to know about how payments will work, according to Up News Info News.

Who will receive a $ 1,200 check?

The key factor is your annual household income, because the package is intended to help low and moderate income families. Some wealthier families may not receive a stimulus check.

Individual taxpayers will receive $ 1,200 each if their adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 75,000.

Individual taxpayers with AGIs greater than $ 75,000 will receive smaller checks, with a reduction of $ 5 for every $ 100 in income greater than $ 75,000.

In other words, if your AGI is $ 80,000, your check would be reduced by $ 250; the total payment would be approximately $ 950. To determine how much you will earn, you can use this OmniCalculator Stimulus Verification Calculator.

According to Gleckman, middle-income households earning between $ 51,000 and $ 91,000 would receive an average payment of about $ 1,810, or about 3% of their after-tax income.

What if I am married or head of the family?

Married couples will receive $ 2,400 if they earn less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

Household heads will receive $ 1,200 if they earn less than $ 112,500 in AGI.

Payments will be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 in income above those AGI limits.

How do I find my adjusted gross income?

Adjusted gross income reflects how much of your income is taxable after certain deductions, such as your retirement contributions. Here's how to find your AGI:

Fiscal year 2018: Line 7 on your Form 1040.

Fiscal year 2019: line 8b of your Form 1040.

Will children receive a $ 500 check?

Yes. Taxpayers with dependent children will receive a payment of $ 500 for each child, which is not determined by income. In other words, taxpayers will receive a payment of $ 500 for each of their children, regardless of how high their income is.

I haven't filed my 2019 taxes yet. Does that matter?

No. The government will base your checks on your 2019 or 2018 tax return. If you have not yet filed your 2019 taxes, and many people have not, since the IRS has delayed your 15th tax filing deadline. From April to July 15, the government will use your 2018 tax returns to determine your stimulus payment.

What if my income exceeded the threshold in 2019, but I lost my job due to the coronavirus? Can I get a refund check?

If your 2019 income were in the phased out range, you would still receive a partial refund based on your 2019 tax return. However, the refund is actually a down payment on a tax credit that you can claim on your 2020. If your income is lower in 2020 than in 2019, any additional credits you are eligible for will be refunded or reduce your tax liability when you file your 2020 tax return next year.

Is the refund taxable or will I have to pay back an amount if the refund based on my 2019 return is higher than it would be if based on my 2020 tax return?

No, the refund is treated like other refundable tax credits, such as the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, and is not considered income. Also, if the amount of credit you qualify based on 2020 income is less than the amount you qualify based on your 2019 tax return, it does not have to be returned.

Are individuals with low or no income or those with limited federal resources, such as SSI, eligible for a recovery reimbursement?

Yes, there are no qualifying income requirements. Even people with $ 0 income are eligible for a refund as long as they are not dependent on another taxpayer and have an SSN eligible to work.

They are seniors whose only income comes from Social Security or a veteran whose only income is an eligible veteran's disability payment?

Yes, as long as they are not dependent on another taxpayer. The bill also provides the IRS with additional tools to locate and provide refunds to low-income seniors who do not normally file a tax return by allowing them to base a refund on Form SSA-1099, Social Security Benefit Statement, or Form RRB-1099, which is the equivalent of the Social Security statement for railroad employees. However, seniors are encouraged to file their 2019 tax return to ensure they receive their recovery refund as quickly as possible.

Are college students eligible for a recovery refund?

Only if they are not considered dependent on their parents. In general, a full-time college student under the age of 24 is considered dependent if their parents provide more than half of their support.

I am eligible for a refund, what do I need to do to receive it?

For the vast majority of Americans, no action will be required on their part to receive a refund check, as the IRS will use a 2019 tax return if filed or their 2018 return if they have not filed their 2019 return. This includes many very low-income individuals who file a tax return despite not having to pay any taxes in order to take advantage of the refundable work income tax credit and the child tax credit.

What should I do if I did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2018?

The best way to ensure you receive a recovery refund is to file a 2019 tax return if you have not already done so. This can be done for free online from home using the IRS free filing program (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free). The bill also instructs the IRS to participate in a public campaign to alert everyone to their eligibility for the refund and how to receive it if they haven't filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return.

If I have a past due debt with a federal or state agency or I owe back taxes, will my refund be reduced?

No, the bill disables almost all administrative compensation that can normally reduce tax refunds for people who have past tax debts or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments. The only administrative compensation that will apply applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department.

When will I receive my check?

This is the great unknown. Aides to Congress have said the checks could be rolled out in a matter of weeks, according to Politico.

But writing checks to millions of Americans is tricky, and payments may not come in months. The stimulus payments issued in 2008 during the Great Recession took approximately three months after they were approved in Congress to really reach consumers, said Janet Holtzblatt, principal investigator at the Center for Fiscal Policy.

Who will not receive a check?