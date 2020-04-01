French Montana claims victory over Tory Lanez in battle & # 39; Hit for Hit & # 39; on instagram live

Roommates, the latest trend during this quarantine has been to go "knock by knock,quot; on Instagram Live. The last artists to come out were French Montana and Tory Lanez. The concert happened just hours after Tory broke a record for most people who watched her "Quarantine Radio,quot; segment, after joining Drake to reach the milestone. Interestingly, when Drake and Tory were live, Drake said he received a phone call from Chris Brown to enter Tory’s Live. Together, they surpassed more than 300,000 viewers. Tory naturally held her feet and it seems she got live shortly after to fight the French.

NOW, this is where things definitely took a turn. Viewers tuned in to see what was going on between the two and let's say it looks like it was a unanimous decision that the French won.

French Montana COMPLETELY DESTROY Tory Lanez in IG Song Battle

Full video: https://t.co/wa5ZzDmyA4 pic.twitter.com/9BfZ9I6Nr7 – 2BLVCKSHEEP (@ 2BLVCKSHEEPSHOW) April 1, 2020

Tory Lanez fought French Montana in an Auxiliary Battle of all her own successes and French organized it with "Stay Schemin,quot;. pic.twitter.com/ZKfFD5UD8O – Banger of the day (@_bangeroftheday) April 1, 2020

After watching them both come and go, it was clear that the Frenchman won. In fact, Tory made a classy move and congratulated French on his victory via Instagram. See his post below:

This moment from Live also included:

Now that the battle is over, Tory still seems to be in a good mood. He's on his Instagram account sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from his popular "Quarantine Radio,quot; show, see his post below:

Both rappers did their THING! See full life above and tell us who you thought won.