Free Neighborhood Pantry in Orange County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With the coronavirus outbreak leaving so many people out of work, Orange County residents are helping each other with free paid pantries.

Grocery store manager Joanne Swartz placed one on the lawn near her Huntington Beach apartment complex and called it "Jo’s Love Pantry." Its cardboard shelves include everything from books to chips, baby formula, and toilet paper.

"They like pasta and fresh fruits and vegetables," said Swartz. "Canned goods are also doing very well."

On the shelves, she wrote, "if you have enough, leave it down here."

She is not alone. In Westminster, people stop to bring donations to a cart with a sign saying "If you need one, grab one." The cart is installed in front of Vanessa Puskas' house, and she says the most popular items are, of course, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, and baby wipes.

Across the country, a record 3.3 million people applied for unemployment last week, and Californians are particularly affected by the size of the state's travel and entertainment industries.