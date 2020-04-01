Fox sets release date and reveals first teaser trailer – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5a0245a9b7c0cd568080fefc35940a4c11% %MINIFYHTML5a0245a9b7c0cd568080fefc35940a4c12%

Fox released its first preview for the physical competition format Definitive label and has set its main release for May 20.

The show, which opens at 9 p.m., was also designed for a summer run, and with all the episodes canned, it is one of the few unscripted shows that has not been interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Definitive label It is hosted by NFL players J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt and is based on a classic gaming game.

The high octane series follows competitors who must jump, dodge, fall and dive in several different three-dimensional courses. Meanwhile, contestants will be chased by resident Taggers.

It is the last screen representation of the game after the theatrical success of New Line Cinema. Label, starring Ed Helms, John Hamm and Jeremy Renner, and was based on a Wall Street Journal article about a group of boys who have played a tag game since they were young.

Produced by Znak & Co, the production company directed by Kitchen master executive producer Natalka Znak, is presented by the Watt brothers; J.J. plays for the Houston Texans and has been the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year several times in his first five seasons, Derek plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and T.J. plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fox Alternative Entertainment co-produces and continues its plan to co-produce series through its own production unit. Znak will be executive producer with Conrad Green, who used to perform Dancing with the stars and the executive produced Fox & # 39; s My cooking rules, dancing on ice executive producer Glenn Coomber and J.J. Watt.