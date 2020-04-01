Fox News, Facebook will present the virtual town hall of Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf3f80ddf73ca3dba5d000a6b79eb44b411% %MINIFYHTMLf3f80ddf73ca3dba5d000a6b79eb44b412%

Fox News and Facebook will host a city council on Thursday about the coronavirus.

The event will feature members of the coronavirus workforce, Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, and will be moderated by Martha MacCallum from The history.

The event will originate at Fox News headquarters in New York, with guests appearing remotely and a "virtual audience." Facebook sent each audience member a "smart video" portal device to allow them to participate, with plans to ask experts about the pandemic. The device includes improved picture and sound.

Fox News organized a town hall on March 24 with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and members of the White House task force. Bill Hemmer was co-moderator at the White House, with Harris Faulkner in New York.

Event sponsors are also making a joint donation of $ 1 million to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Cable news networks have hosted several municipalities during the coronavirus crisis. CNN has hosted a number of coronavirus city councils, the most recent being an event on Friday with Joe Biden, while broadcast networks have hosted primetime specials. The networks have also covered, to varying degrees, the daily press briefings on coronaviruses at the White House.