Fox Entertainment Suddenly Suited To End COVID-19 Closure – Deadline

For the past two weeks, Disney and Fox Corporation have issued "adverse impact" warnings of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses. Both companies also sold debt securities, raising $ 6 billion and $ 1.2 billion, respectively.

Combining the company's inherited assets with those acquired in the $ 71.3 billion Fox acquisition, Disney this week sent an internal memo announcing company-wide pay cuts for all executives, vice president and higher.

Meanwhile, Fox Corp., made up of the assets left in the merger, sent an internal memo two weeks ago informing employees that the company would cover everyone's health insurance premiums for the next six months. "Your health and safety are our priority during this difficult time," Chief Financial Officer John Nallen wrote in the memo. "We will continue to look for ways to alleviate the stress and discomfort that these circumstances have brought into our daily lives."

While sports networks under the Fox Corp. umbrella have been significantly affected by the suspension of almost all live sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox News have seen their ratings rise, driven by the rise in television as millions of Americans they stay home to help curb the spread of the virus.

While sports networks under the Fox Corp. umbrella have been significantly affected by the suspension of almost all live sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox News have seen their ratings rise, driven by the rise in television as millions of Americans they stay home to help curb the spread of the virus.

Fox News had its highest-rated quarter in the first quarter. But the role of the cable news network during the pandemic has been widely criticized for underestimating the dangers of the coronavirus from the outset and for politicizing the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Fox Entertainment hosted the first major coronavirus relief special, the host of Elton John. Fox presents: The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, which has raised over $ 10 million to date. (Fox Corp. matched sponsor Procter & Gamble's $ 500 million donation and matches each donation by a company employee.)

A year ago, in the face of deep skepticism as to whether he could survive without an affiliated studio following 20th TV's departure for Disney, the now independent Fox Entertainment came out the door, winning the fall in adults ages 18-49 for the first time in a decade.

And, through the fortunate confluence of events and circumstances, it has now arguably found itself to be the most "coronavirus-proof" traditional media company.

While CBS, ABC, and NBC are receiving great successes from the cancellation of March Madness and the suspensions of the NBA, NHL, and Summer Olympics seasons, along with a series of premiere events in other sports such as golf and Tennis, Fox's sports calendar for the season has been largely intact. Postseason baseball and NFL football ended before the outbreak, and WWE is a rare major sports league that continues to operate as close to normal as possible, keeping Slap on Fox's schedule.

Fox's scripting list has also suffered far fewer outages than other networks. Many of its series, including the flagship 9-1-1 and spin-off 9-1-1: lone star, had ended their seasons before the close of mass production. Empire will end its final seasons two episodes earlier, The resident & # 39;The season will be three short episodes, and Last man standing He was unable to record his final episode of the season.

But a lucky programming situation helped Fox get a proper ending to his freshman drama drama. Prodigal son. Due to a theatrical engagement in London for star Michael Sheen, the episodes were filmed out of order, so the season 1 finale was filmed earlier. While the season will be two short episodes, the independent episodes don't interfere with the powerful season arc, which will come to a conclusion in the finale.

Additionally, Fox is the only broadcast network that features primetime animation. The network has been increasing that part of its portfolio for the past year and currently has five series, plus two more, Domesticated Y The great north join next season. Animation is a cinema / TV area that is still getting stronger, with production done remotely, so the network can get new episodes for the current season and its providers can work on orders for the next season.

Like the other broadcasters, Fox saw his pilot board put into limbo by the shutdown. But, in part due to a year-round drive towards development and in part due to reduced needs, Fox ordered that a fraction of the pilots be picked up by other networks and about half of the pilots it produced last year, limiting largely his exposure to confusion. Excluding direct comedy to the series Call me kat Now going straight to series production, Fox has four drama pilots and two comedies. Of them, comedy pilot. This countryalso in production and could use the footage to put together a presentation.

Fox was also lucky to have his flagship reality series, The masked singer being prerecorded due to its nature. As a result, the network has its unscripted tent for the rest of spring, while ABC American idol and NBC The voice They are pondering how to proceed beyond prerecorded auditions and preliminary rounds as live shows face uncertainty.

Even on the awards front, when the network's iHeart Music Awards, like any other major entertainment event, were postponed two weeks before the pandemic air date, the network found a quick replacement. Transmitted the Living room for america Telethon, which won Sunday night in adults ages 18-49 and attracted 8.7 million viewers to become the highest rated and most viewed iHeartRadio special.

While the network / sister studios of other networks are currently suffering a major financial blow, paying the overhead and costs associated with the shutdown while no product is manufactured, Fox Entertainment does not have those expenses.

In fact, the production studio the company acquired last year, animation house Bento Box, is arguably the only content creation business that has been booming during the shutdown and is currently hiring 20 production freelancers, already which is expanding its operations.

This is not to say that Fox Entertainment's standalone model is viable and sustainable in the long term, but, some by design, some by chance, the company's unique setup has positioned it as well as one might be for the unpredictable turmoil of a global pandemic.