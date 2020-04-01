Fox and Comcast in Long-Term Distribution Agreement – Deadline

Fox and Comcast announced a long-term renewal of their distribution agreement for Fox's entire portfolio of channels on Wednesday, including Fox television stations' consent to broadcast to Xfinity customers.

Michael Biard, FOX President of Operations and Distribution commented, "We are pleased to extend our long-standing, productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers continue to enjoy leading FOX sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come. "

%MINIFYHTML3f050f4a20cc7835cc6d557a51f2963811% %MINIFYHTML3f050f4a20cc7835cc6d557a51f2963812%

Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment for Comcast Cable, said: "We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with FOX to continue delivering their variety of content on our platforms to Xfinity TV customers."

The renovation covers the distribution of FOX, FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, BTN and FOX Deportes television stations. Additionally, the agreement includes video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights to those networks, allowing Xfinity customers to view a wide range of FOX programming, live and on demand, through Xfinity Stream, FOX NOW, FOX Sports. and FOX News applications with latest generation dynamic advertising.