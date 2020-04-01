Former US wildlife chief : Trump's plan could kill billions of birds | News

A Trump administration plan to change the rules under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act could devastate the population of threatened and endangered species and accelerate their decline in North America, warned a former US wildlife official. USA

Dan Ashe, former Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, told The Associated Press news agency that for years the threat of prosecution of the law served as "a brake on the industry,quot; and had probably saved thousands of millions of birds.

"The removal of that obligation, if maintained, over the next few decades will result in billions of birds as victims," ​​said Ashe, who served in the Obama administration. "It will be catastrophic."

According to sources from recent studies by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. In the US, industry sources and pollutants kill approximately 450-1.1 billion birds a year, out of a total of 7.2 billion birds in North America.

Under the 50-year practice in the migratory bird law, criminal penalties are being applied to pressure companies to take steps to prevent unintentional death of birds.

As the Trump administration dismissed Ashe's dire prediction, the contending companies will continue to avoid bird deaths voluntarily.

The Migratory Bird Act of 1918 was passed after many American bird populations were destroyed by hunting and poaching, largely by feathers for women's hats.

Over the past half century, the law has also been applied against companies that failed to prevent the predictable death of birds.

However, the Trump administration says deaths of birds flying to oil wells, mining sites, telecommunication towers, wind turbines and other hazards should be treated as accidents not subject to prosecution. And a proposal from the Department of the Interior would consolidate that in federal regulation.

Destruction of nests.

State officials and wildlife advocates who are suing the administration in federal court say the birds are already being harmed by actions allowed by a 2017 Trump administration legal memo that signaled the rule change.

Most notable was the destruction last fall of northern Virginia's 25,000 shorebird nesting grounds to make way for a highway and tunnel project. State officials had finalized conservation measures for birds after federal officials reported that such measures were voluntary under the new interpretation of the law.

The move to relax the bird law, combined with Trump's relaxations of the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, puts birds and their habitat at greater risk, said the vice president of the National Society. Audubon, Sarah Greenberger.

The Trump administration's proposal follows long-standing pressure from oil companies, utilities and other industries.

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents many utility companies in the United States, contends that it would be "absurd,quot; to criminalize "ordinary, everyday activities,quot; that result in the death of a bird, which can result in up to six months of prison and a $ 15,000 fine for each bird injured or killed.

The American Petroleum Institute suggested in a regulatory filing: "The birds themselves are the actors, which collide or interact with industrial structures."

Millions of birds die annually

The law covers more than 1,000 types of birds, from waterfowl such as ducks and pelicans to woodpeckers, songbirds, hawks, and owls.

Criminal law enforcement was generally used only as a last resort, according to current and former officials of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. USA

The agency conducted 152 investigations into the death of birds in the US. USA During a five-year period that ended on December 31, 2017, according to spokesman Gavin Shire.

Most of the birds involved die from power lines, which kill more than 25 million birds annually, according to a 2014 government-sponsored study.

The number of investigations that resulted in prosecutions was not available, Shire said.

"The goal was to generate voluntary compliance. You do it by educating people," said Gary Mowad, who served as deputy chief of compliance during a 25-year career at the agency.

"We did a great job of keeping (bird) mortality under control. The only regulatory tool the federal government had at its disposal to address that no longer exists or will disappear."

Substantial scale of bird mortality.

The most notable law enforcement case purchased under the migratory bird law resulted in a $ 100 million settlement by BP, after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010 killed approximately 100,000 birds.

Federal courts have been divided over whether companies can be prosecuted, and appeals courts rule in favor of the industry three times and oppose the companies twice.

At Berkeley Pit, initial efforts to discourage bird landing were caused by the deaths of 342 snow geese that landed in November 1995.

Then, in November 2016, a huge and exhausted flock of snow geese that stayed on their summer grounds in Canada longer than unusual were quickly forced south by the cold weather. They found that the Berkeley Well was the only open water to escape a sudden snowstorm, and an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 of the birds that landed there died.

In response, Montana Resources dramatically increased its bird-fear tactics and promised that it would sustain efforts regardless of the actions of the Trump administration, reflecting the promises of some other companies and industries.

Much of the attention on accidental bird deaths has focused on the oil companies.

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance industry group, said estimates of up to a million birds killed annually in oil wells are outdated because companies have stopped using open wells to store hazardous drilling waste.

"The studies have not reached the realities on the ground," said Sgamma.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service questioned Ashe's claim that billions more birds were at risk from the rule change, noting that most preventive measures are already voluntary.

"Without a scientific basis, any claim about the number of birds that would be negatively affected would be speculative and irresponsible," the agency's spokesman Shire said in an emailed statement.

Ashe's estimate that billions of birds were at risk was supported by a top Cornell University ornithologist and two former senior officials from the Fish and Wildlife Service: Brad Bortner, who retired in 2017 from his post as head of the migratory bird program, and Paul Schmid, the agency's former assistant director.

"If we talk about decades, and the industry already kills a billion birds annually, that really starts to add up pretty quickly," said Amanda Rodewald, co-director of the Cornell Center for Avian Population Studies.

"We are talking about a scale of mortality that is substantial, that would be ecologically and biologically significant."