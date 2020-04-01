Former NFL star Arian Foster plunges into Florida's pandemic response

Former Texans and Dolphins running back Arian Foster harshly criticized Florida's pandemic response on Wednesday as COVID-19 counts in the state continued to rise at an astonishing rate.

Foster used Twitter to call Governor Ron DeSantis for implementing an order to stay home after more than 6,000 people have become infected. Through a featured video, Foster compared closing things now, after DeSantis refused to do it for weeks, to dive into the closing seconds of a basketball game while already dropping 50 points.

DeSantis has faced extreme pressure to limit movement in his state due to the pandemic, and his slow approach to the issue compared to other large states has sparked a backlash.

The video Foster shared comes from the November 15 meeting between Kansas and Monmouth. In the clip, Hawks player George Papas steals the ball and crushes Kansas while following 110-55. He then spoke poorly to the Jayhawks, despite the uneven score.

Foster, now a musical artist by the name of "Bobby Feeno," has always been outspoken about his beliefs, since when he played in the NFL. He has publicly addressed NFL-related social justice and head injury causes.

He rushed for 6,527 yards and 54 touchdowns before retiring at the age of 30.