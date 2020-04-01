Former javelin thrower James Campbell runs marathon in his backyard on his birthday | Athletics News

"I'm amazed at the response and can't thank them enough," Campbell says on Twitter after raising over £ 20,000 for the NHS Charitable Association.





Former javelin thrower James Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours (image via @ jcampbell0104)

%MINIFYHTML8d02fe1873a9399179ce4a979fd0dad211% %MINIFYHTML8d02fe1873a9399179ce4a979fd0dad212%

Former professional javelin thrower James Campbell spent his 32nd birthday running a marathon in his yard.

Faced with the possibility of being trapped at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on his birthday, Campbell promised Twitter that he would run a marathon if his post received 10,000 retweets.

On Wednesday, he took up the challenge by carrying six-meter (20-foot) transports from one end of his small garden to the other.

By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised over £ 18,000 for the NHS Charities Association to help fight COVID-19, toward a goal of £ 26,200.

The effort, labeled the # 6 marathon marathon, was streamed live with former great England footballer Sir Geoff Hurst among viewers.

Neighbors poked their heads out of the courtyard fence to cheer Campbell up.

Campbell ran through a patch of grass, some rocks, and a small patio in 20-foot stretches.

He calculated that he would have had to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 26.2 miles.

You can also donate if you like on James Campbell's Just Giving page.