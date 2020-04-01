Ford plants remain closed, automaker to make fans instead – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company says they will once again postpone opening their North American plants.

In the meantime, they will help by making fans.

Ford confirmed the news Tuesday after another worker died from COVID-19.

The automaker says the employee worked at his plant in Dearborn.

Ford plans to start manufacturing fans in April to cover the national shortage.

Production is expected to begin at those at its Rawsonville plant.

