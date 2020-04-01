For the first time, daily coronavirus deaths in the UK exceed 500 | News

The UK has reported 563 deaths in one day, bringing the total number of patients in the country who died in hospitals to 2,352.

Wednesday's announcement marked the first time that the country reported more than 500 deaths in 24 hours from COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"At 5pm (16:00 GMT) on March 31, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 sadly died," the health ministry said on Twitter.

Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, a jump of 4,324 from the previous day, he added.

Figures released Tuesday by the Office of National Statistics suggested that the number of deaths from coronavirus may be higher compared to daily government updates as patients die outside of hospitals.

"There will be a number of people who died outside British hospitals, in residences or in their own homes," said Rory Challands of Al Jazeera, reporting from London, adding that the government warned that the crisis "is not near,quot; peak.

"On Tuesday, the announced death toll was 381, the day before 180, you can see how fast it's increasing right now," Challands said.

The UK closed last week in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive and is isolating himself, warned that "it would get worse before it got better,quot;.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced that he has the virus and will be in isolation, working from home.

On Tuesday, Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, a 13–year–old a London boy who tested positive for COVID-19 died.

It is believed to be the youngest victim of the coronavirus in the UK.