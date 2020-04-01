Following in the footsteps of a Tunisian hero | Independence

Lazhar Chraiti, a legendary figure in Tunisia's resistance to French colonial rule, was executed in 1963. More than 50 years later, Lazhar Chraiti's son returns to Tunisia to find out more about how his father lived and how he died.

Lazhar Chraiti's story is that of an unlikely hero. He had little education, was practically illiterate, worked as a miner, and was a union activist. However, he had a vivid sense of injustice in his country, particularly the economic and social divide between the Tunisians and the French colonial.

Slim, the son of Lazhar Chraiti, is on a personal journey to discover more about how his father lived and died (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

In response, Chraiti joined Fellagha, gangs of rural fighters with a common enemy, the French. He quickly rose in rank and participated in several battles against French military units. Finally, in 1956, the French colonial authorities, seeing that Tunisia escaped their control, offered nominal independence, but with conditions. It was around this time that Lazar Chraiti first met Habib Bourguiba, a man who would later become the first president of Tunisia. There were tensions between Bourguiba and Fellagha, many of whom felt that the agreement did not reflect their struggle.

Following in the footsteps of a Tunisian hero Plot the rise and fall of Lazhar Chraiti's fortune. The early years of Tunisia's independence saw Bourguiba consolidate his power as Fellagha's influence waned. Tensions reached a critical point when Bourguiba accused Lazhar Chraiti of being part of a coup attempt against the new president. In the film, Lazhar Chraiti's son tells how, after his father's arrest, the family had no one to turn to and was excluded from Tunisian society.

After a speedy trial, Chraiti was executed on January 24, 1963. To the continued anguish of his family, the place of his burial remains unknown.

Lazhar Chraiti's daughter Rebh has asked the Tunisian government to reveal the location of her father's remains (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

Source: Al Jazeera