Follow-up of coronavirus cases in Africa | News

Less than two months after Egypt became the first African country to confirm a coronavirus case, the outbreak appears to have reached almost every nation on the continent.

Of the 54 countries in Africa, only five have yet to report a case of the virus, which has killed more than 42,000 people worldwide and infected at least 860,000 people.

Plus:

Starting Wednesday, Comoros, Lesotho, Sao Tome and Principe, Malawi and South Sudan have yet to confirm a COVID-19 case, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 200 people on the second most populous continent in the world have died from the virus, including the former president of the Republic of CongoJacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango and former Prime Minister of Somalia Nur Hassan Hussein.

At least 5,820 people have been infected with 441 recovered from the virus.

Experts warned health systems that many nations on the continent could be overwhelmed if the outbreak is not addressed quickly.

Last month, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), he called on African leaders to take the virus threat seriously.

"Africa should wake up, my continent should wake up," said the Ethiopian, WHO's first African chief.

Countries are rushing to stop the spread of the disease. According to the WHO, only two countries could perform COVID-19 tests at the beginning of the outbreak. Six weeks later, 47 countries can take the test.

Most nations have closed their borders, closed schools, and banned public gatherings to fight the virus.

To help the continent cope with the pandemic, Abiy AhmedEthiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister called on the G20 countries to extend a $ 150 billion aid package to Africa.

Below is an infogram that tracks the latest coronavirus cases on the continent.