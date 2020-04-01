Florida Governor issues state order to stay home after residents continue to ignore social distance rules

After weeks of documented acts by residents who deliberately failed to adhere to the rules of social distancing and self-quarantine, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally taken a stand. Earlier today, the Governor issued a stay-at-home order for all Florida residents for at least 30 days, beginning April 2.

After a lengthy video of spring break and local residents flocking to Florida's beaches, parks, and streets, calls to Governor DeSantis to close the state began to increase even more than before. @NBCNews reports that DeSantis changed his mind after watching Trump's recent press conference where he extended the national order to stay home until April 30.th in an effort to continue stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

DeSantis explained that the order would limit movement within Florida unless residents are outside their homes seeking "essential,quot; services or activities. Florida currently has the fifth majority of coronavirus cases of any state in the country, and recently reported nearly 7,000 cases and 87 deaths, according to the local health department. When Florida topped 5,000 cases, DeSantis still refused to close the state, while other states with similar similar numbers issued immediate closings.

DeSantis had previously fired residents who crowded the beaches, saying, "These are our neighbors who may need to get out, clear up." However, that attitude changed as the state's cases continue to rise rapidly, saying that "it makes sense to do this now," and admitted that he took Trump's recent extension as a "signal,quot; that it should also be done in Florida.

Roommates, what do you think about this?