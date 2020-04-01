Florida docking plan in process for unlucky cruises

MIAMI (AP) – Passengers on an unfortunate South American cruise ship are eager to disembark once they arrive in Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis said the state's health care resources are already too thin to take on the burden of ships' coronavirus . The US Coast Guard USA He said Tuesday that the decision would be punished with Washington if authorities cannot reach an agreement.

With the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships ready to arrive later this week and at least two people on board needing emergency care, a "unified command,quot; of state, local and federal officials will be asked to approve a detailed docking plan. required by the cruise line, Holland America, to handle all medical problems without affecting the already stressed hospitals of South Florida.

“There are no great options left. These are all difficult results, ”Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian told Broward County Commissioners at an emergency meeting Tuesday.

Two of the four deaths aboard Zaandam have been attributed to COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the company said.

Holland America said Rotterdam took care of nearly 1,400 people who appear to be healthy from its twin ship, leaving 450 guests and 602 crew members at Zaandam, including more than 190 who said they were ill. More than 300 U.S. citizens are on both ships combined.

The governor said Tuesday that he had been in contact with the White House about bringing medical supplies to ships.

"Simply leaving people where we are having the highest number of cases right now doesn't make much sense," DeSantis said at a press conference.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would speak to DeSantis about the ships.

"They are dying on the ship," Trump said. "I will do the right thing. Not just for us, but for humanity."

Holland America President Orlando Ashford wrote an opinion column in the South Florida Sun Sentinel to plead with officials and residents to allow passengers to disembark.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony called the situation a "humanitarian crisis,quot; and asked commissioners at Tuesday's meeting not to decide based on emotion. He warned that allowing the ship to dock would place a burden on the local health care system and put residents at risk of additional exposure.

"This ship has already been rejected from various countries," said Tony. "We are in some very, very critical circumstances where we as a county will have to determine if we are willing to take on this responsibility."

William Burke, maritime director for Carnival, owner of Holland America, told commissioners "we are arriving at the place of last resort,quot; and that his staff had worked all night on a docking plan. Four people on board have already died. Burke said he hopes two others who are seriously ill "will survive the traffic."

Many of the commissioners were sympathetic to the plight of the passengers, including Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich, who urged officials to quickly come up with a plan.

“These people have been rejected from so many countries, one after another. We are your last hope. What are we going to do? Let this ship go back to sea and float and let people die? I don't think so, "Rich said.

The meeting ended Tuesday without a decision, as Holland America continues to work out the details to dock the ship taking all precautions recommended by CDC and other agencies.

Carnival said in a presentation by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it has about 6,000 passengers on ships that are still at sea, and the company expects to disembark them in late April.

Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said Tuesday night that the company had 40 ships at sea when it stopped new cruises in mid-March.

"We hope to have three ships at sea by the end of this week," Frizzell said.

Zaandam and other ships became pariahs as countries sealed off borders in response to the pandemic. Zaandam passengers said they were asked to keep their rooms dark and to leave their curtains closed when passing through the Panama Canal.

While many have reported feeling ill, the majority of passengers and crew on both ships appear to be in good health.

Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo, who work for a defense contractor in Orlando, saw their dream vacation turn heartbreaking when countries rejected them and people became ill. Without fever and without symptoms, she and her husband were transferred to Rotterdam. She wrote to DeSantis imploring her governor to let them go.

Florida continues to receive flights from New York, and allowed the spring break meetings to continue as planned. Why are they turning their back on us? Gabaroni said.

Zaandam originally left Buenos Aires on March 7, a day before the US State Department. USA He would advise avoiding cruise travel and before substantial restrictions apply in Florida.

The ship was scheduled to stop in San Antonio, Chile, and then depart on another 20-day cruise to arrive in Fort Lauderdale in April. But as of March 15, Zaandam was denied entry port after port.

Passenger Emily Spindler Brazell of Tappahannock, Virginia said they had received unlimited phone calls, wine and pleasant meals, including lamb chops and salmon. But they have had to isolate themselves in their rooms.

“The captain said something like:‘ This is no longer a trip. This is not a cruise. This is a humanitarian mission, "he said.

This story has been edited to correct Zaandam's spelling at all times.

