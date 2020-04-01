Five podcasts to forget about the coronavirus | Libya

From the banning of mahraganat music in Egypt to a family suing Libya's renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in US courts to an investigation into tthe corrupt diplomatic passport tradeHere are five podcast episodes to listen to while locked.

Young men watch from a rooftop as smoke from flares fills the sky during a local wedding in the city of Salam, a suburb on the outskirts of Cairo in March 2015File: Mosa & # 39; ab Elshamy / AP Photo)

Egypt's low-tech, high-energy Mahraganat music came out of the slums to top the world charts on Soundcloud and amass hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. But a mistake at a massive concert in Cairo called into question the future of the entire genre.

Listen to the story here.

Members of the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar prepare before leaving Benghazi to reinforce troops advancing to Tripoli in April 2019 (File: Esam Omran al-Fetori / Reuters)

Two teens in the United States received a phone call that they never expected to hear. Her favorite uncle had been killed in Libya, where her family lives. More than 150,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Libya since Khalifa Haftar began his offensive in Tripoli. We have news of the family in Virginia using the American judicial system to sue General Haftar.

Listen to her story here.

A health worker decontaminates his colleague after entering the home of a woman suspected of dying of Ebola, in the eastern Congolese city of Beni, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (File: Zohra Bensemra / Reuters)

As coronavirus cases increase, we focus our attention on a different outbreak, one that is shrinking. Doctors at the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) The last patient with Ebola was discharged, ending a deadly explosion of cases that started in August 2018.

Learn how the DRC and its community leaders ended Ebola, here.

Members of a rescue team search for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil, in January 2019 (File: Adriano Machado / Reuters)

In the small town of Brumadinho in southern Brazil, residents complain of skin conditions, depression and strange illnesses that they have never seen before. It all started a little over a year ago after the local dam collapsed, spreading toxic mud and destroying everything in its path.

Listen to the story here.

A diplomatic passport can be purchased for the correct amount of money (Manoj Bullah / Al Jazeera)

Did you ever want a second citizenship? You can buy that, and it's totally legal. But unsurprisingly, the passport market is riddled with corruption. Al Jazeera's research team investigated the practice and discovered more than they had expected.

Dive into the first in this four-part series of our new podcast featuring the network's biggest and most explosive investigations here.