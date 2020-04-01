Find out why NeNe Leakes wants to trade Eva Marcille for Kim Zolciak

%MINIFYHTMLe1f22dd9594b1330a5266288c78714cd11% %MINIFYHTMLe1f22dd9594b1330a5266288c78714cd12%

I'd like to see her come as, like, a friend of the show. Play a couple of episodes, because I still think there are unfinished business there & # 39; & # 39;, says NeNe about the alum & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;.

NeNe leaks is asking for a restructuring of the deal. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star revealed in a recent interview that she thought her co-star Eva Marcille He should be fired from the Bravo reality television series.

"We have a great cast right now, except for one person, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that only one person in this cast doesn't seem to have had any weight this season. And I think it's very obvious who that person is, and I don't think they really feel that good in the cast."

"I don't feel like Eva brings as much to the cast," NeNe reasoned. "I'm just being honest. It's really like, when you watch a show like, everyone, like the whole cast, is away, and you don't miss the person at all, it's kind of like I don't even know you were here, You know, and throughout the season, doing a lot of FaceTime scenes, those have been the last two seasons … So if I had to change, I would change her. "

NeNe, however, made it clear that she had "no hard feelings towards her." Instead, NeNe thought it was the other way around. "[Eva] showed it all season, with her sitting in the car with Cynthia [Bailey] riding, rolling her eyes, having all these things to say, like she really did something to him," he explained. "Now maybe I stole your baby and I didn't know, who knows? Who knows? Something's wrong with me, you know, everything is so high."

When asked if he had a name that he would like to replace Eva on the show, NeNe admitted that he would like to have Kim Zolciak Returning However, he noted that Kim had no interest in returning as he has his own series. "Do not be late …", In the net." Yes, that's a bad thing, but still, I'd like to see her come as, like, a friend of the show, "said NeNe." Play a couple of episodes, because I still think there are unfinished business there. "

"I think it's unfair for the rest of the cast to face people they have problems with and then she doesn't face who she has a problem with. So the only time she had a real problem with someone, all of a sudden, do they have to out of the show? So I don't think that part is fair, and I think it's okay for me to say my opinion about it, Kandi, and I will continue to do so, "NeNe shared.