Filmfare Recommends: The Best Romantic Movies Of The 90s

The 90s were an era where romance was on the rise. The industry was flooded with handsome men and women, songwriters like Nadeem Shravan and Anand Milind were producing some of their best work and movies were filming in exotic locations abroad to add that extra touch of glamor. One of the trends of the 90s was the specific NRI films with a strange mix of pop patriotism and shuddh desi values. The love story movies were about pure love. There was a hint of intimacy, but such an open display of sex because we are Hindustani and we don't believe in all of those Western values. However, these romances are a lot of fun to watch. Presenting a list of Romances of the 90s they will surely offer you an escape route in the middle of this blockade …

1. Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin (1991)

Director: Mahesh Bhatt.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher

He was greatly inspired by the success of Hollywood It Happened One Night (1934) and the success of Raj Kapoor-Nargis Chori Chori (1956). The movie was pure fluff and the brilliant chemistry between the two protagonists made a compelling watch. It was the second Pooja Bhatt movie, but she was personified in confidence against an established star, Aamir Khan.. Pooja plays a wealthy heiress who runs away when her father objects to her marrying her boyfriend, a dishonest movie star. She meets a journalist hungry for a scoop, played by Aamir on the way. He helps her because she wants a good story and during the road trip to Bangalore, the two have a series of misadventures and begin to like each other. Whether it's a roadside attraction or true love, it's the crux of the movie. The title song was very catchy and is still popular today.

2. Saajan (1991)

Director: Lawrence D’Souza

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

Two male stars hell-bent on sacrificing their love for the protagonist to demonstrate their mutual friendship might seem like an openly dramatic premise today. However, Hindi cinema has been brought up in the tradition of bros-before-hoes as nobody's business. The film is said to be inspired by the play Cyrano de Bergerac. Sanjay Dutt's character is a disabled orphan raised by Salman Khan's parents. The two grow up as brothers and would easily die for each other. While the former has a reserved personality, the latter is a kind of playboy. Sanjay Dutt writes poetry under a pen name, and a popular singer, played by Madhuri, sings them in her shows and falls in love with him. She likes it, but when she finds out that her best friend feels sorry for her, she lets Salman borrow his pseudonym and pose as a poet. Whether the singer loves only the lines or the man behind them is the dilemma the musical offers. Songs like Mera dil bhi kitna paagal hai, Bahut pyar karte hain and Dekha hai pehli baar continue to be a hit.

3. Lamhe (1991)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

Yash Chopra He was known for his bold portrayals of romance, but he really pushed the envelope with it by showing the blossoming of love between a girl and a man old enough to be her father. Viren (Anil Kapoor) is in love with Pallavi (Sridevi), daughter of a family friend. She, however, wants another. He marries his mistress after the sudden death of his father and Viren goes distressed to London to establish a business there. A year later, it emerged that Pallavi and her husband died in an accident, leaving behind a young daughter, Pooja, who was raised by Daijaan (Waheeda Rehman), who had also raised Viren. When he grows up, he visits Viren in London and is surprised by his strange resemblance to his mother, whom he had not forgotten. She has been in love with him since childhood and flourishes even more. Viren has to stop living in the past to love her and the film sensitively portrays the different aspects of this delicate matter. The Shiv-Hari composers were at their best melodic moment and gave us songs like Kabhi main kahoon, Yeh lamhe and Chudiyan khanak gayee in the movie.

4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! (1994)

Director: Sooraj Barjatya.

Starring: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl

This was a multi-tone marriage video disguised as a movie. The film overall reminded viewers of what a fat big Indian wedding looks like and popularized the tradition of stealing the groom's shoes in the most remote parts of India. The movie gave us a flow chart of how an arranged marriage takes place. First, the parents have a meeting, then the engagement takes place and the various ancillary ceremonies culminate on D-Day. It showed the blossoming of romance between the groom's brother and the bride's sister and then dipped deep into the melodrama. when the older sister dies and the younger one is forced to marry her brother-in-law for the sake of their newborn son. The chemistry of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was really palpable and made us believe in Sanskari love. They presented themselves as real people despite the OTT display of emotions. Composer Raamlaxman reached a musical high with this one, with every song, be it Didi tera devar deewana, Pehla pehla pyar hai, or the title song that proves to be very popular.

5. Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (1995)

Director: Aditya Chopra

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher

This is easily the greatest romantic success In India. Both of them Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol they would still be considered superstars if they had retired after this. It had elements of travel movies, romances between boys and girls, was peppered with Indian values ​​and also had a bit of patriotism. What else would someone really want? Raj (SRK) imagines himself as a player until he meets Simran (Kajol) on a trip through Europe and falls in love with her. Circumstances bring them closer and they end up falling in love. But Simran is an Indian girl at heart despite being raised in England and will not go against Bauji's wishes. Then the family heads to Punjab to see him married to the son of an old family friend. Raj also travels there following his father's advice to all his khandaan. ddlj The father has a change of heart at the end, with Amrish Puri speaking as one of the most cited. dialogues Ages – Ha Simran ha … jee le apni zindagi, leading to the famous train chase sequence. The Jatin-Lalit OST, which includes songs like Mehndi laga ke rakhna, Tujhe dekha a yeh jaana sanam and Ho gaya hai tujhko a pyar sajna remains a favorite.

6. Raja Hindustani (1996)

Director: Dharmesh Darshan.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor

It was a modern remake of the protagonist of Shashi Kapoor-Nanda Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965) and confirmed the old trope of a rich girl who falls in love with a poor boy. Aarti (Karisma) is a super rich heiress who falls in love with a humble guide and driver, Raja (Aamir). There is a big class difference between them and her father warns her of that when she wants to marry him. She goes ahead and predictably, the differences are offered when her wealthy relatives try to intrude. He declines an offer for a new home and is distressed when he is falsely informed that he wants a divorce. He gets to the point of kidnapping his own son, but fortunately, their differences are reconciled and lead to a happy ending. Both Aamir and Karisma showed palpable chemistry together. It is one of the best performances of the actress. Pardesi pardesi remains one of the most popular numbers so far.

7. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor

Yash Chopra proved that he is still at the top of his game by giving us an appropriate musical choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) are best friends and perform dance performances together with his company. Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) is a classically trained dancer and is hopelessly romantic. Their paths cross when Nisha injures her leg during rehearsals and Rahul has to choose someone new to be the protagonist of his new Maya play. Nisha, who is secretly in love with Rahul, is jealous that Pooja take her place. Jealousy intensifies when she realizes that Rahul is falling in love with Pooja. Ajay (Akshay Kumar), Pooja's fiancé, reaches this stage. Rahul is devastated, but the film is headed towards a happy ending when Ajay sacrifices his love by discovering Pooja and Rahul's true feelings for each other. The film featured a dance playoff between Nisha and Pooja, with Nisha not worrying about her injury to face Pooja. Madhuri and SRK Makes you believe in her characters and sympathizes with Nisha's angst too. Unannounced songwriter Uttam Singh had the biggest hit of his life with the movie and songs like the title track, Le gayi le gayi, Koi ladki hai and more still resonate with us today.

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Designers, cool college kids, and a love triangle, Karan Johar hit the movie scene with a bang with this movie. Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani) study together at the university. While the tomboy Anajli is his best friend, he develops serious feelings for the new girl Tina, whose wardrobe consists of miniskirts. He marries her and becomes a successful businessman. Tragedy strikes when she dies shortly after giving birth to a daughter. When the daughter turns eight, read a letter written to her explaining the love triangle. It was her mother's last wish to reunite Rahul and Anjali. How he does it with the help of his grandmother (Farida Jalal) forms the crux of the film. The film had a charming cameo by Salman Khan, who plays Anjali's fiancé. SRK and Kajol having an incredible camaraderie that was very evident on the screen. Rani's push added an X factor to the procedures. The entire Jatin-Lalit album sounds fresh and vibrant yet.

9. Pyar to Hona Hi Tha (1998)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol

It was an unofficial remake of the hit Hollywood movie French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline and starring real-life boyfriends. Ajay and Kajol. Sanjana (Kajol) lives in Paris and is afraid of flying. When she finds out that her fiancé, Rahul (Bijay Anand) is falling in love with someone else, she plans to fly to India to get him back. She meets Shekhar (Ajay Devgn) on the plane and sparks fly. Shekhar is a thief who wears a diamond necklace home. To escape the attention of the police, he hides it in his luggage. Circumstances compel them to take a road trip together, during which attraction turns into love. However, he is still a thief, and if he will reform for love he forms the crux of the film. Aaj hai sagai and the title track of the film are still popular.

10. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

Rumors of the Salman and Aishwarya Rai affair were at their peak when the film was released.. It was said to be inspired by Woh Saat Din (1983), starring Naseeruddin Shah, Anil Kapoor, and Padmini Kolhapure. Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is the daughter of Pandit Darbar (Vikram Gokhale), a respected name in the Indian classical field. Sameer (Salman Khan), an NRI comes to learn classical voices from him and falls in love with Nandini. Meanwhile, his father arranges for Nandini to marry Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). She is heartbroken when Sameer leaves at her father's insistence and reluctantly marries Vanraj. He is initially enraged when he learns that she loves another, but then vows to unite them. However, seeing his affectionate attitude, she begins to love him and returns to him even after meeting Sameer in Europe. Salman and Aishwarya It looked like a match made for each other in the movie and Ajay's melancholic presence was the icing on the cake. Ismail Darbar made a good album containing popular songs that is still very popular even now.