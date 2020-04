MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Fiat Chrysler announces temporary pay cuts for its salaried workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The CEO says he will also take a 50 percent cut in his salary.

General Motors and Ford announced a similar plan last week.

