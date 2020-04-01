Fewer open businesses, flights and drivers could end the world without space to store oil – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The largest cities in Texas, like those across the country, have some sort of shelter for residents, which means that the roads are empty, the planes are on the ground, and the factories are dark. It also means an unprecedented collapse in oil demand that has brought crude oil to an 18-year low.

Supply, on the other hand, remains largely resilient amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. American producers don't want to be the first to blink shutting off production.

The result could end with oversupply so epic that the world will soon run out of space to store all unnecessary barrels of oil.

"The market is beginning to indicate that not only is there no demand for this crude, but eventually there may be nowhere to go," said Jeff Wyll, energy analyst at Neuberger Berman.

In other words, storage facilities, refineries, terminals, ships and pipelines could eventually reach capacity, something that has not happened since 1998, according to Goldman Sachs.

Distressed prices in some corners of the oil market show that investors are starting to price their risk that could happen soon.

While oil prices like West Texas Intermediate and Brent are trading north of $ 20 a barrel, some regional prices have recently sunk into single-digit territory. That is especially true for offshore grades of crude where access to storage is even more difficult.

"Demand is falling so fast relative to supply that very soon the main problem for many producers will not be whether they can secure operating profit but rather whether they can find a way out for their crude," JBC Energy analysts wrote in a report.

One storage option: load all that extra crude oil onto ships. JBC said that about 20% of the global fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCC) could be converted to floating storage. But even that would not absorb the surplus.

In April, some 6 million barrels per day of "homeless crude,quot; may literally have nowhere to go, JBC said, a figure that would rise to 7 million barrels per day in May.

Reduced storage capacity means that oil producers in some cases have to pay someone to remove the barrels.

"The price is trying to reach a level that forces companies to keep oil on the ground. If it has to be negative to encourage that behavior, then it will, "Wyll of Neuberger said.

Brent, the global benchmark, is probably protected from this because it is priced on an island in the North Sea where tank storage is accessible. But other grades of crude oil are far from water.

Last year, US natural gas prices. USA In West Texas they traded in negative territory for more than two weeks because there were not enough pipelines to transport the gas.

Of course, the weak demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not last forever.

Eventually, airlines will fly again and start buying jet fuel. American drivers will buy more gasoline when they return to work.

But at that point, the oil industry may not be producing as much oil as before because the wells were closed. So today's excess oil can suddenly turn into tomorrow's oil shortage, driving prices higher.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)