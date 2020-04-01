FedEx to Increase Mobile Hospital Deliveries for COVID-19 Patients Under Quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials hoping to combat an expected increase in COVID-19 cases hope the arrival of MASH-style field hospital modules in Southern California will help local efforts.

FedEx and International Medical Corps (IMC) are delivering three new mobile hospital modules, one of which will reach Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, and the other two will be deployed at other Los Angeles hospitals.

The mobile units join two already delivered by FedEx to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in mid-March that are being used to isolate patients with coronavirus.

According to FedEx, the hospital, which houses Los Angeles' largest emergency department, was quickly running out of beds.

Aiming to provide additional beds for quarantined patients, the hospital modules can be fully operational in 48 hours with a capacity of 60 beds, 12 medical shelters that occupy the length of the soccer field and weigh about 50 tons when fully unfolded.

"FedEx support is crucial as it enables International Medical Corps to immediately deploy shelters and medical supplies to help meet the needs of Los Angeles hospitals, as they prepare for the increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." said Ky Luu, Chief Operations Officer of the International Medical Corps. "Your assistance helps our teams obtain critical equipment at any time for those who need it."