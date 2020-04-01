Federal prisons will confine inmates to cells for 14 days – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Bureau of Prisons announced that it will begin confining federal prisoners, in more than a dozen locations in Texas and across the country, to their cells for 14 days in a bid to prevent further exposure to the coronavirus.

The order is part of what the office calls "Phase 5,quot; of its plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.

There will be some exceptions to quasi-blocking. The office is allowing smaller groups for things like phone calls, laundry, and showering.

Previous phases of the office's COVID-19 security plan included quarantining newly admitted inmates at all facilities and inmates displaying isolated symptoms until negative for the virus or otherwise eliminated.

