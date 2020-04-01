Fans are going nuts over Justin Bieber and Tom Holland's friendship

Justin Bieber Y Tom holland They are the dynamic duo that we didn't know we needed.

On Monday, the singer "Yummy,quot; and the Spider-Man: away from home Star went online through Instagram Live and delighted fans around the world with her new friendship.

"MY LIFE HAS COMPLETED NOW," a fan tweeted after watching the stars join forces. Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, writing, "The simulation really broke and broke in our favor. It brought Justin and Tom on a live instagram, maybe quarantine is not that bad anymore." "My babies," another fan tweeted.

During their conversation, friends started things by sharing how much they loved each other's work. "Brother, great admirer, man," Justin said to Tom, to which he replied, "Equally, brother!"

After exchanging television show suggestions, the pair updated each other on how they function while distancing themselves socially. "Fine. Fine, I'm really fine," said Justin. "I'm just trying to pass the time, you know. I'm getting a little bored, but I'm fine." Tom then shared that the production of his next movie was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.