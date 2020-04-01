Fans are going nuts over Justin Bieber and Tom Holland's friendship

Justin Bieber Y Tom holland They are the dynamic duo that we didn't know we needed.
On Monday, the singer "Yummy,quot; and the Spider-Man: away from home Star went online through Instagram Live and delighted fans around the world with her new friendship.
"MY LIFE HAS COMPLETED NOW," a fan tweeted after watching the stars join forces. Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, writing, "The simulation really broke and broke in our favor. It brought Justin and Tom on a live instagram, maybe quarantine is not that bad anymore." "My babies," another fan tweeted.
During their conversation, friends started things by sharing how much they loved each other's work. "Brother, great admirer, man," Justin said to Tom, to which he replied, "Equally, brother!"
After exchanging television show suggestions, the pair updated each other on how they function while distancing themselves socially. "Fine. Fine, I'm really fine," said Justin. "I'm just trying to pass the time, you know. I'm getting a little bored, but I'm fine." Tom then shared that the production of his next movie was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We went to day 1, I'm making this movie called Unexplored, which is based on a video game, and we showed up for our first day of filming and they shut us down, "he said." I was in Berlin, so I had to go home and now I'm back in London. "
While discussing the movie, Tom had a pinch moment about chatting with Justin. "This is wild, brother," he said as he reflected on their time together. Before logging out, the Justin Bieber: Seasons star expressed his love for the Avengers Endgame star once again: "You are amazing and I am a huge fan."
Like Justin and Tom, various celebrities have reconnected through social media during this period of social estrangement. For her live Instagram show Bright-minded, Miley Cyrus Y Demi lovato He rekindled their friendship as he discussed the importance of staying ashore while trapped at home.
"We couldn't talk forever and then some nonsense will fall and I will know that you are the person I want to contact," Miley told Demi. "I think you are so light and even if it took this crisis to get you back online … really connected and really talking, let's never let this break again."
