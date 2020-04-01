fan: COVID-19: IISc builds prototype of indigenous fan – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9311% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9312%

Working around the clock in the past few days, a team from the Indian Institute of Science is building a prototype indigenous fan for COVID-19 victims, and it is expected to be ready in the current month.

A ventilator can save the lives of patients whose lungs are damaged by COVID-19 infection. But India, like all countries fighting this pandemic, is likely to face a huge fan shortage.

Manufacturers are unable to obtain key components such as sensors and flow controllers from abroad due to current disruptions in global supply chains.

To address this shortage, a team of IISc engineers are building a prototype of an electromechanical fan from scratch, using only components found or manufactured in India, according to guidelines issued by the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.

According to IISc, it is expected to be ready in the next two weeks.

"We are building it so that anyone can use it at no cost," said TV Prabhakar, chief research scientist at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE) and one of the founders of the project, according to an IISc statement. .

"For the past 10 days, we've been working around the clock to get this technology up and running," says Gaurab Banerjee, associate professor in the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering and one of the project coordinators. We hope that by the end of April, manufacturers will be able to have their own prototypes, which can scale very quickly.

There are currently around 40,000 ventilators available across the country, but if the number of severe cases increases, it may take several thousand more quickly.

Patients with severe COVID-19 infection have inflamed or damaged lungs that struggle to get enough oxygen. When doctors put them on a ventilator, the machine critically aids lung function, feeding patients a controlled mixture of air and oxygen, and buying their bodies time to fight infection.

A well-designed ventilator has built-in sensors and actuators that allow clinicians to accurately set the volume and pressure of gas delivered to the patient, depending on the severity of their illness.

But many fan components are not currently manufactured in India. This led the IISc team to build some components and co-opt others. To store and mix air and oxygen, for example, they simply reused the settling tanks found in domestic RO water purifiers.

"The mixing process we have developed parallels that of gas turbines and industrial burners, where the ratio of fuel and oxidant is carefully controlled," says team member Pratikash Panda, assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering.

To verify the pressure levels, the team used sensors similar to those used to detect air pressure in car tires.

Controlling the pressure at which gas is pumped into patients' lungs is crucial, similar to how using an industrial pressurized hose to water plants instead of a garden hose can cause serious damage.

The team is also developing a flow rate sensor, which shows exactly how much air flows to patients' lungs, from scratch.



"By using fundamental concepts of fluid and gas dynamics, we can accurately estimate and control the pressure, volume, and oxygen concentration of the air supplied to the patient," says team member Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace engineering. .

The team is also receiving input from clinicians to simplify the interface and create a preloaded dashboard with approved configurations. This would allow it to be operated quickly in an emergency, even by untrained technicians or nurses. They would just have to press a button that says pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and all the settings will appear by default within a certain range, "says Banerjee. The researchers are already working with potential manufacturers to verify the component inventory. critics before including them in the final design, according to team member Manish Arora, Assistant Professor at the Product Design and Manufacturing Center.

The project was initially started by Banerjee, Subrahmanyam, Prabhakar, Panda, and H S Jamadagni (former professor, DESE) at IISc, as well as by a Bangalore-based engineer, Manas Pradhan. It has also received technical contributions from almost 100 volunteers.

Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have expressed interest in supporting mass production. The Nano Science and Engineering Center at IISc has already provided the team with locally developed oxygen and pressure sensors.

The team also hopes to take advantage of the Center's nano manufacturing facilities to expand the production of these sensors.