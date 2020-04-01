Family mourns as US drone attacks continue in Somalia | Africa

It was a dark and warm Sunday night and the Kusow family were gathered outside their home on the outskirts of Jilib, a small farming town in southern Somalia.

The family of five was dining outside their tin-roofed home. In the distance, they could hear the neighbors listening to the evening news bulletin on the radios and the unique clap of anjera, Somali pancakes, mixed for the next morning.

Kusow Omar Abukar was catching up with his three daughters and their elderly mother at dinner. He spent the day, like most of the residents of this poor town, working the land trying to earn a living with his family.

All day, like most days in this part of the Horn of Africa country, a drone was heard in the air from American drones high in the cloudless blue sky. Nothing unusual for Jilib residents. People pray that no harm will happen to them as they do their best to take care of their business.

"It was a normal day for us. The people here do not have much. We are poor farmers. We are also peaceful people and we have no enemies. We are not in conflict with anyone or with any group," Kusow told Al Jazeera by phone. .

But Kusow's family life changed forever that night, without the slightest warning.

"There was a very loud sound and light. The ground shook and I was thrown into the air, I couldn't see or hear anything after that."

Since 2001, Washington launched hundreds of millions of dollars of missiles in Somalia, marked by the battle. (Reuters)

Kusow is lucky to be alive, his daughter is not. The family home was hit from the sky; they are not sure if it was a drone or a plane attack.

"My daughter was killed," said Kusow, his voice trembling with anger. "What have you done to someone to deserve that?"

Nurto died instantly, his life was cut short too. She was only 18 years old and disabled. Her younger sister, Fadumo, suffered serious injuries. The 14-year-old girl has undergone two surgeries and will need more medical help if she wants to, according to her father.

"We don't have good hospitals here. And we can't afford to take her anywhere else," added Kusow. The closest large city to Jilib is Kismayo, about 110 km (70 miles) away on bad and unsafe roads.

Fadumo's grandmother was not spared. The shrapnel from the blast ripped through his legs and broke his bones. Kha said Mohamed is 80 years old and, for the first time in over 70 years, he can no longer stand on his two feet.

"She can't walk anymore. She can't get out of bed without help. She's an old woman. She is in shock and can barely speak. I don't know why someone will want to hurt her," said Kusow. her son said to Al Jazeera.

Jilib is controlled by al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked group fighting to topple the internationally recognized government of Somalia. The armed group was expelled from the capital, Mogadishu, by Somali forces backed by African Union troops in 2011.

Al-Shabab also lost control of others Important towns and cities, but continues to carry out attacks in Somalia and the region. In January, the group attacked a military base in neighboring Kenya and killed three Americans: one soldier and two contractors.

Washington carries out routine attacks in Somalia against the group.

Since 2001, Washington has fired hundreds of millions of dollars of missiles in this battle-scarred country on the edge of the Indian Ocean in the hope that it will not become a safe haven for Al Qaeda.

The United States carried out its first drone attack in Somalia in 2011. But the frequency of these attacks has increased significantly since President Donald Trump came to power.

Mad Ali Maadey fled to Mogadishu from the Lower Shabelle region for fear of US airstrikes (Feisal Omar / Reuters)

In March 2017, Trump relaxed some of the rules limiting civilian casualties and designated large sectors of the country, including Jilib, as "areas of active hostilities."

Since Trump took office in January 2017, at least 145 drones or airstrikes have affected Somalia, according to figures from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the US military. USA

According to Amnesty International, in just five of those attacks, at least 14 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded.

On February 2, the same day Nurto was assassinated, the US military said in a statement that it carried out an airstrike against an "al-Shabab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib."

"The initial evaluation concluded that the airstrike killed a terrorist. We are currently evaluating that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this attack," he said.

When Al Jazeera told Kusow what the US military said, he couldn't believe it.

"They killed my daughter. She's not even well. They injured two of my daughters, one 14 and the other nine. They also hurt my mother, who is very old. We are powerless and they know it. Only God can stop them. Kusow said.

Three weeks after Nurto was killed, as people slowly returned to the normal routine of their lives, the community was again shaken.

Mohamed Haji Salad, 53, local manager of Hormuud, Somalia's largest telecommunications company, died when two missiles hit his farm outside Jilib.

Abdiaziz Haji Salad, Mohamed's older brother, is still in shock.

"I saw him that morning in his office. He went to his farm on the outskirts of the city. And they killed him. I collected his body parts," Abdiaziz told Al Jazeera by phone.

Mohamed, the father of eight children, worked for Hormuud for the past 10 years and was a well-known figure in the city.

"He was a very generous man. Always ready to help those who had less than him. More than 40 people depended on him," he added.

The US military said the air strike killed an al-Qaeda member. But Hormuud officials said the attack killed his local manager in Jilib.

Mohamed returned from Mogadishu the day before he was killed. He was in the capital for a month for work. The US military has a base in the city, which is under the control of the government.

"Why was he not arrested when he was in Mogadishu if what they say is true? He was in Mogadishu for 30 days of work," Abdiaziz, his brother, told Al Jazeera.

"He is well known and often traveled to government control areas to work. No one told him anything. He is an innocent man. I don't even think they know who they killed."

On Wednesday, Amnesty International said they have uncovered evidence that the US military killed the two civilians, Nurto and Mohamed, and wounded three others in the two airstrikes in February.

"Nothing can excuse non-compliance with the laws of war. Any response by the US government or Somalia to al-Shabab attacks must distinguish between combatants and civilians and take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians," said Abdullahi Hassan, Amnesty investigator in Somalia.

In southern Somalia, the barn of the East African country, people live in constant fear of an enemy they cannot see.

Families began to flee the cities and towns of southern Somalia to the IDP camps in Mogadishu for fear of US airstrikes (Feisal Omar / Reuters)

On March 10, near the town of Janaale, 95 km (59 miles) south of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Ali took a minibus for the two-hour trip to Mogadishu after settling a dispute over land left by his late wife. .

The father of nine had difficulty walking and barely left the confines of the city.

"They blew up an old man to pieces," Abdullahi Abdirahman, his son, told Al Jazeera by phone from London.

"He is 70 years old and can barely move. You cannot walk without the help of a cane, "added Abdullahi.

All six aboard the minibus, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed in the airstrike.

Washington said they eliminated "five terrorists,quot; in the raid.

"Our airstrikes are a key effort to combat terrorism and help bring stability and security to Somalia," Chris Karns, director of public affairs for the United States Command for Africa, said in a statement after the latest attack.

"They not only degrade al-Shabab's ability to carry out violent activities in the region, but they exert incessant pressure on its combat network and impede its ability to export terrorism," he added.

Mahad Dhoore, a member of parliament, said the victims of the air attack were civilians.

"They killed civilians. They don't tell the truth when they say they killed terrorists. These people are my constituents," Mahad told Al Jazeera.

"Civilians are paying a high price. On the one hand, they are being punished by al-Shabab. On the other hand, the Americans drone attacks they are killing them, "he added.

Hours before Amnesty released its report, the US military said in late April that it intended to "issue a new quarterly report on the status of ongoing civilian victim complaints and assessments."

"This initiative is designed to increase transparency regarding allegations of civilian casualties reported to command and will demonstrate the continued commitment of the United States Army to minimize collateral damage in pursuit of military operations," a statement said.

Meanwhile, the Somali government in a statement told Al Jazeera: "The Federal Government of Somalia is not aware of any attack by the United States that has attacked civilians."

Mahad, the lawmaker, said the US airstrikes could be empowering the same group they are intended to weaken.

"Al-Shabab will use these attacks to recruit and for propaganda. The United States is playing at the hands of al-Qaeda by killing civilians and then denying," Mahad said.

For Jilib residents, they say they have no power to stop US airstrikes against their city.

"Only God can stop the United States. We pray to God, he stops them. We have no other powers than prayers." Kusow, the father who lost his daughter, said.

Follow Hamza Mohamed on Twitter: @Hamza_Africa