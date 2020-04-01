Fall release of iPhone 12 still possible, says Apple's top manufacturing partner – BGR

The iPhone 12 may still be on the way for a fall 2020 release, according to Foxconn.

Although Apple's iPhone partners in China operate at full capacity, the same cannot be said for iPhone providers in other countries.

Apple executives will decide on the iPhone 12 release date sometime next month.

Despite a series of logistical setbacks due to the coronavirus, Foxconn recently assured investors that it can boost iPhone 12 production and have the device ready for launch later this fall. Of course, given that the coronavirus remains a constant concern in most parts of the world, Foxconn chief investor relations officer Alex Yang added that everything is still subject to change.

In comments collected by BloombergYang said:

We and the customer's engineers are trying to make up the missing gap, after we lost a few days due to the travel ban. There is a chance and a chance that we can catch up. But if there is an additional delay in the coming weeks, months, then you probably need to reconsider the launch time. It is still possible.

The iPhone 12 will presumably launch this September, but the coronavirus got it all up and running. Most importantly, Apple's supply chain is vast and doesn't exist solely in China. So while Apple's manufacturing and supply partners in China have returned to full capacity operation, the same cannot be said for Apple's suppliers in other countries. Remember, iPhone components come from a variety of different countries around the world, including Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and the US. USA

The report adds:

Covid-19 is now jeopardizing Apple's plans. Mass assembly is just one part of the iPhone manufacturer's supply chain, spanning hundreds of suppliers. Apple and its many partners spend months or even years searching for individual components that are assembled into final products. Any disruption to that complex network could delay the introduction of future devices.

While iPhone mass production isn't slated to start until August, at best Apple won't necessarily sit on the sidelines and hope for the best. To the contrary, reports have indicated that Apple executives will make a final decision regarding the iPhone 12 launch window in May. So how this all unfolds, no one knows. It is possible that the iPhone 12 launch will fall in September as initially planned and it is so possible that we will not see the iPhone 12 arrive until November.

One of the most important variables regarding the launch of the iPhone 12 focuses on the state of the world economy. With unemployment in the United States currently at its highest point of all time, interest and demand for the iPhone 12 could be remarkably low, even if a coronavirus vaccine is developed in the coming weeks. Similarly, economies in some of Apple's largest markets worldwide have also stagnated.

The coronavirus pandemic is without a doubt an unprecedented event in modern history and there is no plan for Apple to follow it here. All we know at the moment is that Apple is monitoring the situation closely and we are likely to hear conflicting information about possible iPhone 12 release dates for the coming weeks.