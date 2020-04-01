Fader Fort Digital Festival Gets Two-Day Broadcast Extension

%MINIFYHTML08332555ff579d83821b454819c3c4e611% %MINIFYHTML08332555ff579d83821b454819c3c4e612%

Due to popular demand, the broadcast event featuring artists such as Ari Lennox, Riz Ahmed, Hanson, DJ Shadow, and Noah Cyrus, among others, will run for nine hours on March 31 and April 1.

Up News Info –

The Fader Fort digital festival has been extended to two days due to popular demand.

The broadcast began at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday (March 31) with a joint tutorial from the rapper from Brooklyn, New York 22Gz and a performance of the Australian bush of Methyl Ethel. It will continue for nine hours today. The festival will last another nine hours on Wednesday, April 1.

Highlights include Ari Lennox, Jehnny Beth, Phantogram, Little Dragon, Riz Ahmed, Hanson, DJ Shadow Y Noah Cyrus.

Content will remain at TheFader.com/Fort for only 24 hours.

The traditional Fader Fort takes place at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. The 2020 event was eliminated due to the coronavirus crisis.