Facebook: Facebook Expands Community Aid Function for COVID-19 Efforts – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c211% %MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c212%

Facebook has announced that it will expand its Community Aid role as part of COVID-19 efforts that will help people offer help to those affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, as well as donate to non-profit organizations.

People can access Community Help at the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook.

"Community Aid is a place for people to ask for or offer help to neighbors, such as volunteering to deliver food or donate to a local food pantry or raise funds," Facebook said in a statement Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c213% %MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c214%

The social media giant is starting to roll it out in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Canada in the coming days.

%MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c215% %MINIFYHTMLa82a68c7c2540b2fc1edb84425a1b1c216%

"We are working to bring it to more countries in the coming weeks," the company said.

This is the first time that Facebook has launched Community Aid on a global scale and is being used for a health pandemic.

New cases of coronavirus reached more than 8.5 lakh worldwide on Wednesday, with more than 42,000 deaths. Cases in the US USA They reached 1.8 lakh alone, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

