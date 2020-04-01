Facebook and Fox News host the virtual city council on the coronavirus pandemic using Portal devices

Facebook and Fox News will host a virtual town hall tomorrow at 7PM ET on the coronavirus pandemic using Facebook Portal video call devices, the two companies announced today.

To allow people to participate virtually, Facebook is sending a Portal Plus device to each audience member so they can attend town hall and ask questions of speakers. Approximately 30 people will attend the town hall through the portal, according to Facebook The edge.

Typically, a total of eight people can be on a Portal call, according to a Facebook support page, so it appears that Facebook is doing some sort of special circumstance for more people to attend this event.

The city hall is practically housed to allow participants to practice social distancing and to respect orders to stay home, which can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The city council will be moderated by Martha MacCallum, presenter of the Fox News program The history, and will feature "medical and business experts, including members of the White House coronavirus workforce, Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams," according to a press release issued by Fox News. Mike Rowe will also appear for a segment, according to Facebook. The edge.

The one-hour city hall will be broadcast live on Fox News' Facebook page, Fox's CoronavirusNOW.com news center, Fox's CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus and on all websites, Facebook pages and apps on Fox TV.