Exclusive: producer Dinesh Vijan on why small towns are big in Hindi cinema

Setting up your movies in small towns seems to be your style. Even a bold theme like a relationship of coexistence in Luka Chuppi was established in a small town …

I really think those are the big cities. We have become smaller cities, as we live in cities. Honestly, New India is no longer a small city. We filmed Stree in Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh). There is a small theater there. Amar (Kaushik, director of Stree) screened Stree there again. With the advent of the digital medium and the reach of cinemas, small towns are evolving organically. Either Stree or Luka Chuppi (settled in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh), they simply settled in those smaller cities. Previously, we used to go abroad to shoot because of all the "western influence,quot;. But today, it's more about stories. Now they are stories about India, for India and for India. At Angrezi Medium, we mix the two worlds. We even went abroad and showed our fascination for London. With that said, you can't sell a movie based in a small town. It has to have substance.

Tell us about your movie with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao …

As of now, I cannot reveal any further details. But yes, we are making a movie with Paresh (Rawal) sir, Dimple (Kapadia) ma & # 39; am, Kriti (Sanon) and Rajkummar (Rao). It is based in Delhi. Kriti and Rajkummar adopt older people and their lives become hellish. Comedy is performed in a subtle way. I think Rajkummar is amazing with comedy. You see it on Roohi. You hit the ball out of the park.



When will you direct again?

Not for a while. Raabta (Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer) taught me a lot. He taught me that history is the most important thing. Even this year, our movie Love Aaj Kal did not work well. Maybe because we chose the wrong story. If that goes wrong, everything else may be great, but it won't matter. The story has to be relatable. For a director, his movie becomes his mashooka (beloved). You can't see anything wrong with it. My job is to show the director what's wrong with his story. From now on, I'm concentrating on telling stories as a team and as a producer. The manager in me has to wait for the right moment.



Will Angrezi Medium have another part?

It all depends on Irrfan (Khan) saab.