Exclusive: Detroit Amazon workers plan to abandon COVID-19 management

Amazon workers at a distribution center near Detroit, Michigan, plan to abandon the company's handling of COVID-19. Workers at the facility, called DTW1, say management did not notify them of the first new case of coronavirus and was slow to alert them to the second, leading them to suspect that there are more infections in the warehouse than are being reported. Workers also say that a shortage of cleaning supplies, overcrowded conditions, and a work pace that leaves little time for sanitation puts them at risk of infection. They ask Amazon to be more transparent about the virus and immediately shut down and clean up the warehouse.

On the morning of the strike, workers received an alert that a third worker had tested positive for the virus.

"I understand that we are essential, but our lives are also essential."

%MINIFYHTML7bb69041c4fb43c0903218e0850a6c7011% %MINIFYHTML7bb69041c4fb43c0903218e0850a6c7012%

"As the numbers increase in Michigan, many of us feel strongly that there are more cases within DTW1 than they are not reporting to us, they are simply covering it up, and many of us have simply had enough," says Tonya Ramsay, a DTW1 worker in Romulus, a city in the Detroit metropolitan area, "I understand that we are essential, but our lives are also essential."

The strike is the latest in a series of labor actions at Amazon's facility. On Monday night, workers at a Chicago delivery station walked off the job in protest of Amazon's refusal to close the building for cleaning after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. That same day, workers at a Staten Island dispatch center left and also asked Amazon to close the facility for cleaning. At the time, Amazon had confirmed only one case of COVID-19 at the Staten Island facility, but, as with DTW1, workers suspected there was more. Since then, Amazon has confirmed that five workers are infected with the virus, according to notifications seen by The edge.

Workers in New York and Chicago have been organizing to improve working conditions since long before the pandemic, but DTW1 workers say the facility has not been a major site of protests, a sign that frustration with driving of the virus by Amazon is beginning to galvanize. its largest workforce. Ramsay, who helped organize the strike, has been on the premises for a year and a half and says he loves the job.

"That is what I was born for, I like movement, emotion and hustle," he says. She just wants Amazon to make it so "I can feel safe going to work and not worrying if I'm going to go home and possibly kill a family member by giving it to them."

“I have a three-month-old son in my house, a six-year-old son, and my girlfriend in the house. I don't want to take the virus home. "

Like several workers at DTW1 and other Amazon facilities, he learned of the first COVID-19 case through word of mouth and called management's handling "slow and secretive." Last week, rumors that someone had tested positive began circulating in the warehouse. Mario Crippen, another organizer of the strike, sent a message to a supervisor about them and they confirmed that it had, in fact, been a positive case. The next day, workers received an official notification, but the robocall said there were not one but two cases at the facility. The belated message, the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the area (Michigan is now the third in the country for coronavirus-related deaths), and rumors of many more pending cases led him to believe that infections on the premises were much more extended than management. I was admitting.

"I was sitting at work and just thinking to myself, I do not wanna get sick. I have a three-month-old son at home, a six-year-old, and my girlfriend at home. I don't want to take the virus home. So what I decided to do is see if I can get some people together to go on strike, ”says Crippen.

He posted to a private Facebook group and received an immediate response, then printed flyers to hand out at work. In addition to demanding that Amazon immediately shut down the cleanup facility and send workers home with pay until it reopens, they are also calling for more cleaning supplies, better safety measures, greater health benefits, a reduction in the pace of work and more transparency around COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Amazon has resisted closing facilities where employees test positive. Workers in at least 19 warehouses in the US USA They have been infected with the new coronavirus so far, according to local news reports, and the company has kept the vast majority running. The few exceptions came only after worker actions or government orders. In Queens, New York, Amazon temporarily closed a facility after employees refused to work their shift upon learning of a COVID-19 case. In Kentucky, Amazon closed a return processing facility indefinitely after the governor ordered it closed. In Italy and Spain, Amazon refused to close the facilities where workers were ill, sparking protests.

"I feel like if I'm afraid of a little retaliation, then I'm not fighting for anyone."

An Amazon spokesperson previously said The edge the company to consult with health authorities and medical experts on how to respond to disease among its workforce. If a worker is diagnosed with COVID-19 but has not been in the building for some time, or if the area where he worked has already been cleaned during the normal course of business, the facility may not need to be closed, the company said. .

Amazon struggles to meet growing demand as millions of Americans on closing orders turn to the company to meet their basic needs. Closing the facilities would further impede the company's delivery system, but failing to guarantee workers that their safety is being taken seriously poses a potentially greater risk. Two other DTW1 workers say they support the strike but would not participate because they had already chosen to stay away for fear of their health. In Italy, after Amazon refused to close the facilities, the workers went on strike. Now, workers in the US USA They increasingly use their new leverage to drive the business to close and clean warehouses.

Crippen says 50 to 100 workers have said they support the strike, but several expressed anxiety after Amazon fired Chris Smalls, the organizer of the strike on Staten Island. Amazon says it released Smalls for violating the quarantine after it came in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19; Smalls says he only had temporary contact with the worker and was quarantined to try to silence him. New York City is now investigating her dismissal.

The little ones' shots don't worry Crippen. You feel you have to speak out to protect your coworkers and families, and retaliation will only strengthen the case that Amazon's policies must change. "I feel like if I'm afraid of a little retaliation, then I'm not fighting for anyone." There has to be a person who stands up and fights for what's right, and that's me, "he says." They shot (Smalls) because I was standing up for what's right. So once I stand up for the right thing, you fire me, and then let's say another building goes on strike, you fire them. What are you trying to hide, Amazon? What are you trying to hide? "