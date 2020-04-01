Eva Marcille mocks NeNe Leakes for saying she should be fired from & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML19a9b958bfa2ef42b28d0828cb57766411% %MINIFYHTML19a9b958bfa2ef42b28d0828cb57766412%

In a recent interview, the 52-year-old television personality revealed that his co-star should be replaced because 'he doesn't seem to have had any weight this season'.

Eva Marcille it didn't take long for him to give his answer after NeNe leaks said she should be fired from "The Real Housewives of AtlantaHowever, instead of getting angry at her co-star's comment, Eva let her know that it doesn't bother her in the least and she even teased NeNe.

Beneath an Instagram post about NeNe's statement, the "America's next top model"The Season 1 winner simply left a sticking-out tongue face and a sunflower smiley. Without stopping there, she took her own account to share a video of her saying," Oooh, she's upset, "in a teasing tone before pulling tongue and laughing.

In a recent interview, NeNe revealed that Eva should leave the show because "she doesn't seem to have had any weight this season." The 52-year-old continued: "I'm just being honest. It's really like, when you watch a show like, everyone, like the entire cast, is away, and you don't miss the person at all, it's like, we didn't even know that you were here, you know? And throughout the season, doing a lot of FaceTime scenes, those have been the last two seasons … So if I had to change, I would change his. "

Despite his comment, NeNe made sure that he had no "hard feelings" towards Eva. "[Eva] showed it all season, with her sitting in the car with Cynthia [Bailey] riding, rolling her eyes, having all these things to say, like she really did something to him," he explained. "Now maybe I stole your baby and I didn't know, who knows? Who knows? Something's wrong with me, you know, everything is so high."