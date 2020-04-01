Eva Marcille comes with a new challenge without makeup – Watch her video

Eva Marcille came up with a new challenge called No Makeup Challenge. She tells fans that the goal of this new challenge is to increase people's self-esteem and confidence.

'Good morning and happy Wednesday. Why don't you join me in my new challenge? It is called #NoMakeUp #WashFaceChallenge. The goal of the challenge is to ignite confidence in you! Filters, makeup and enhancement don't need to be beautiful. Be brave enough to be you. I nominate all true Atlanta housewives🍑 @ cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore @neneleakes @ porsha4real @kandi 🌻 let's add @itstanyatime @yovannamomplaisir and @marlohampton Happy washing ladies, let's see those pores Eva Eva captioned her video.

Someone had something important to point out and said this: "Sad that this has to be a challenge … this is normal for ordinary everyday people."

Another follower posted this: ‘It's my foreal foreal birthday. My gift to myself, I just want everyone to be safe and healthy. "

A follower said: ‘Why are you starting things? But really, this is the BEST challenge I have ever seen. Let's go back to natural beauty as a standard. "

Someone else wrote: ‘The challenge should be called no makeup and no eyelashes. Hello !!!!! & # 39;

Another follower said, "I like this because of the potential to push women to take care of their skin (that is, eat healthy and drink plenty of water."

Someone else said, "This is the only challenge I don't see taking off too fast, but I'll wait!"

Another follower said: ‘Exactly what people need, Eva … gives them something to do, a routine to follow, and a boost of confidence to leave this quarantine as a better person! Genius! & # 39;

The other day, Eva shared a video on her social media account in which she is with her husband, Michael Sterling, and their children, Marley and Mikey.

Fans simply love the relationship between parents and their children.



