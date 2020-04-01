European Tour Test: Test your knowledge of the 2020 season so far | Golf News

















2:17



Take a look at the winning moments of a memorable 2019 season on the European Tour.

To usher in a day dedicated to the European Tour on Sky Sports, test your knowledge and see how much you can remember about the 2020 season so far.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

With the golf calendar closing indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic, every Wednesday during this period the iconic moments of the European Tour will be fully focused.

From full replayes of the final round of some memorable tournaments to featured highlights from archives special events, each week will focus on a different event and look back at some high-profile wins.

Danny Willett won the 2019 BMW PGA Championship

Danny Willett's BMW PGA Championship victory and Jon Rahm's DP World Tour success are among the first tournaments reviewed, with many more to come in the coming weeks and months.

The 2020 campaign was already underway before the COVID-19 outbreak, with Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood among the early season winners and many exciting endings during the first 11 events of the campaign.

European Tour Golf Live

How much do you know about the season so far? Take our quick shot quiz and see how much you can remember!