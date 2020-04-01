Europe to Launch Coronavirus Contact Tracking Application Initiative – Latest News

European scientists and technologists will launch a joint initiative on Wednesday to support the use of digital applications in the fight against the coronavirus and to comply with the region's strict privacy laws.

Pan-European Proximity Tracking for Privacy Preservation (PEPP-PT) brings together 130 researchers from eight countries to develop applications that can support contact tracking efforts within countries and across borders.

These will be more important in containing future outbreaks in COVID-19, the flu-like illness caused by the coronavirus, once the blockades across the country have successfully 'crushed' the propagation curve of the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML3730fdb40aebd688d09aca3a4b352c9d11% %MINIFYHTML3730fdb40aebd688d09aca3a4b352c9d12%

"Our goal is to provide a backbone for the digital core components of the global fight against COVID 19," said Hans-Christian Boos, founder of business automation company Arago and a member of the German government's digital advisory board.

"The PEPP-PT platform others can build on includes an anonymous, privacy-preserving, digital proximity tracking approach that is fully GDPR compliant and can also be used when traveling between countries."

The GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is the European Union's privacy rule book that sets strict limits on the processing of personal data, making it difficult, for example, to use smartphone location data to combat COVID-19.

A more promising route is to trace the connections made between people's smartphones using Bluetooth, a communications technology where you can record & # 39; handshakes & # 39; between devices and use them to alert those who have approached someone who tests positive.

That's the approach behind Singapore's TraceTogether app to support its hitherto successful public health response to the coronavirus that has sustained hundreds of COVID-19 infections.

More than 851,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 with 42,053 dying from it, according to a Reuters count on Wednesday. Italy has been the most affected, with 12,428 deaths.

BRITISH PLANS

Britain, which left the European Union, was prepared to launch its own digital contact tracking initiative, according to reports.

The UK contact tracking app, which will operate optionally, will launch just before or just after a blockade is lifted, Sky News reported Monday, citing several people with deep knowledge of the project.

Even if Britain does it alone, its researchers, including the Oxford Big Data Institute, have made an important contribution to assess the potential value of tracking digital contacts to control the coronavirus.

Boos will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) along with Marcel Salathe, head of the Laboratory of Digital Epidemiology at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, who cited the Oxford research as a valuable guide.

Thomas Wiegand, from the Technical University of Berlin and director of the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) will also participate.

HHI said Monday that Germany was weeks away from launching a smartphone app that could track 'handshakes'. Bluetooth between devices, making it possible to warn those at risk of infection.

German government sources say the app could be released around April 16 as part of a series of steps to ease social restrictions.

