Erectile Dysfunction Drug May Improve Critical Cases of Coronavirus – BGR

The FDA approved a trial of a coronavirus drug that is used to treat erectile dysfunction, among other things.

The drug showed promise in treating ARDS, a common complication of COVID-19 for severe cases requiring ventilation therapy.

If the trial is successful, the drug could be used to treat up to 100,000 critical cases.

One of the problems with new highly contagious viruses like SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is that there is no line of treatment when the outbreak begins. Doctors in China and other countries have tried all kinds of therapies to mitigate the effects of the new coronavirus on the body. They have been using existing medications that have been approved for other ailments, to treat symptoms, speed recovery times, and try to save critically ill patients. This is because it takes time to develop a drug that can cope with the new virus, just as it takes time to develop a vaccine that can immunize the general population.

All kinds of substances have been tried to mitigate infections and kill the virus, including antiviral therapies for HIV, antimalarial drugs, and drugs that treat heart disease, to name just a few. The latest addition to the list is a medication called Aviptadil (VIP) that is used to treat erectile dysfunction, among other things.

The drug is supposed to be used to stop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that develops in severe cases of COVID-19 and kills approximately 50% of patients. ARDS is respiratory failure that can follow severe lung inflammation that affects certain categories of patients, including the elderly and people with other medical conditions. These patients often need to be intubated and ventilated with a machine, while a secondary ECMO can help oxygenate the blood. Not all patients receiving oxygen therapy and receiving ventilators are guaranteed to survive.

Therefore, VIP could be one of the last lines of defense against the new coronavirus in those cases in which significant complications appear, such as sepsis.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a "study may proceed,quot; letter for two companies to proceed with a Phase 2 trial of the drug, according to Jewish press. These are the Israeli-American pharmaceutical firm NeuroRx and the Swiss drug development company Relief Therapeutics.

"In a previous VIP trial for ARDS caused by sepsis, seven out of eight mechanically ventilated patients showed substantial improvement, and six eventually left the hospital alive," said NeuroRx executive director Professor Jonathan Javitt. "Patients with ventilators for COVID-19 have only a 50 percent chance of survival."

"If the first results can be replicated in ARDS caused by COVID-19, this treatment could have a major impact on both the survival of COVID-19 and the availability of ventilators for people in desperate need."

The drug has been used for 20 years in trials of sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. It was approved for the treatment of acute lung injury and is used to treat erectile dysfunction in Europe.

Javitt said that if the trial proves effective, Relief will have enough supply to treat 100,000 Americans.

At the time of this writing, the United States had nearly 190,000 confirmed cases, including more than 4,000 deaths. Not all patients diagnosed with COVID-19 positive will experience symptoms, and many will not need to be treated in hospitals or receive oxygen therapy.

