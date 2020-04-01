Eoin Morgan says England players are open to pay cut in coronavirus pandemic if it makes a difference | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d411% %MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d412%

"I am extremely willing to help where I know it will make a difference; I am open to absolutely everything."





%MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d413% %MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d414% Eoin Morgan aims to lead England in the 2020 and 2021 T20 World Cups after captaining the team to glory in last summer's 50-year final

%MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d415% %MINIFYHTML8958b3e760c86df44c24be979b1075d416%

White-ball captain Eoin Morgan says that he and his England teammates are open to the idea of ​​temporarily reducing wages during the coronavirus pandemic if doing so has a demonstrable impact on cricket.

England's centrally recruited players have yet to be formally asked to accept less money despite the fact that the England and Wales Cricket Board launched a £ 61 million emergency funding package to keep counties afloat and clubs.

The multi-faceted Ben Stokes, the man of the match when Morgan's England beat New Zealand in last summer's 1950s World Cup final at Lord & # 39; s, described a report that his teammates had rejected an invitation from the ECB in a letter to the Association of Professional Cricket Players to take a cut as "outright lies,quot;.

Morgan confirmed that he did not rule out such action on a day when Sussex became the last county to suspend most of its non-playing staff under the government's Coronavirus job retention scheme.

"I am extremely willing to help where I know it will make a difference," he said.

"In the extremely uncertain times when no one seems to have answers about the real impact it will have on international cricket, English cricket, county cricket, I am open to absolutely everything.

"I am very aware of the seriousness of the situation, I am very aware that everyone will be affected from top to bottom in the game and in all sports, so I am ready to help when and where I can."

With no international or national cricket scheduled until at least May 28, and recreational cricket suspended, Morgan emphasized that he and his teammates want to do their part to boost morale.

5:47 The World Cup winner England captain remembers the exciting climax of the 2019 final in the company of Nasser Hussain. The World Cup winner England captain remembers the exciting climax of the 2019 final in the company of Nasser Hussain.

"Certainly, as players and as a group of players, we are open to helping in any way possible and we want that to have an impact," he said.

"The difficult thing we find when we speak as players or even the ECB is that we cannot answer that. What is the best way to help as players? Is it participating in social media? Streams, is it just sitting down and letting this go and hopefully we will play?

"However, I think that in the coming months, when things become clear, we can start to implement a strategy and a plan and try to implement the consequences, if they exist, and put our input into those plans."

England's preparations for the ICC World Twenty20, to be held in Australia in the fall, seemed to progress very well in February with a 2-1 victory in South Africa in a series in which tourists rotated their squad.

But the coronavirus pandemic has ceased to be planned and Morgan, who plans to lead the team in the next two T20 World Cups, says that cricket priority has lowered his priorities, especially since last month his wife gave birth to a baby. .

Morgan threw 57th of just 22 balls to lead England to a 2-1 T1 series victory over South Africa in February

"This time it allowed us to sit down and take stock and one of the things that we would definitely benefit from was the amount of T20 cricket that would be played between the time we left South Africa and the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia," said.

"The boys were going to the Pakistan T20 League, the IPL would have started, the Blast, The Hundred and some boys could have gone to the Caribbean League if they had not toured India in September."

"So all of that is up in the air right now, but each country is in the same boat. Managing how you see and perceive this period in your life I think is extremely important."

"It is a time to take refuge and adhere to government regulations and take care of your family. Cricket is not at the forefront of everyone's thinking right now."

"There are more serious problems to think about. Obviously it upsets everyone's planning, but in the grand scheme of things it doesn't matter.

"Our results have been fantastic in the last two years and to be able to say that since the T20 has gone into the background, there has been a drastic improvement in the results that we have had, which shows that we are going in the right direction.

"As far as our best team is concerned, I think that could change until the tournament starts because we are looking for a really strong team where we can play with maybe one or two or three positions given the circumstances, motives or opposition." "

Jos Buttler is auctioning off his World Cup final jersey to raise funds for two London hospitals and his England teammate Sam Curran has launched a fundraising campaign for the world of cricket to support the staff of the NHS that fights against the coronavirus, actions that Morgan applauds and can follow, since he is not one to cling to memories.

The 33-year-old says he would also be willing to take England to play in an empty stadium if necessary to help boost the nation's morale.

"If medical experts came and warned that it was okay to play behind closed doors and that it was on television, I think it would be a great step forward for the game," he said.

"Very rarely are there circumstances, certainly in my life of being a cricket player, where the industries lose a lot but I think we are going through one of them right now."

"Sport, I think, can play a very important role in elevating the world and people's perspective on things because I believe that isolation encourages idle minds and I believe that sport can create that theater and that level of expectation around to what it is to be outside and active again.

"If it was that, I think it would be a great step forward."