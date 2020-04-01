Eoin Morgan open to England Fielding Test and white ball sides on the same days | Cricket News





Eoin Morgan is captain of the one-day and T20 teams in England.

World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that the possibility of England placing test and white ball teams the same day in separate locations could be a "viable,quot; option in case of a shorter season.

The coronavirus crisis has prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board to postpone the start of the national campaign until at least May 28, while the uncertainty has raised fears that all daylight saving time will be removed.

However, if the pandemic calms down enough to allow some cricket to occur in the coming months, one possibility could be to have trial and limiting internationals the same day with teams separate from England.

Joe Root's test team has missions against the West Indies and Pakistan, which, along with Australia, are still scheduled to travel to England for a series of one-day and T20 international matches.

Morgan said: "I see that all options are viable during this extraordinary time. I have certainly never experienced anything like this and I don't think anyone else has.

"If there is an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can, I would like to think that all the players would be behind him. I certainly am."

However, the England limited limits captain sounded cautious and added: "Obviously times are still uncertain at this time."

"People are waiting to see what kind of impact the (blocking) has had on the virus and whether it has slowed things down or stopped the spread of infection."

"Realistically, we can't think about playing, when will our first game be, or how many will we play until the situation narrows down from a pandemic. As ridiculous as it sounds, that's how serious it is."

During his time locked up, Morgan has been adjusting to life as a father after his wife gave birth to their first child last month.

He said: "We have been isolated for a little bit longer than anyone, which is really nice.

"We've been given a very good hand when it comes to things that are happening right now and have been hidden for a while, and we haven't been under pressure to go out and play cricket, which has been really nice."