'Empire' to End Fox with Final Season Interrupted by Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline

EmpireThe sixth and final season will end earlier than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As revealed at the end of Tuesday's betrayal and the rebroadcast of the "Love Me Still" wedding, episode 18 of the final season of the hip hop drama led by Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard will now be the finale. Get ready for the shocking final three episodes of Empire"An avowed voiceover about a promotion for next week's" We Got Us ", episode 16 of the current sixth season of the Fox series.

The last episode completed before the coronavirus-imposed production shutdown, Episode 18, which is slated to air on April 21, will now be the premature end of Empire. To help create a more uniform overall finale, we hear that this newly featured finale will likely include footage from Episode 19, which was halfway through filming when the health crisis halted all Hollywood production. The end of the show, the end of the series, Episode 20, will never see the light of day for box office success.

the Empire The creative team has already had to change plans for the final chapter of the series when key cast member Jussie Smollett abruptly left last season following an allegedly organized hate crime incident. Now the producers of the show had to turn around again and create a new ending.

While Smollett's character Jamal Lyon has been named multiple times this season and in tonight's episode, the actor who played Henson & # 39; s Cookie's second child and rapper magnate Howard Lucious is back in the Courts with new charges over the alleged January 2019 attack and could face time behind bars Despite the central cast's request at one point last year for Smollett to return to Empire, co-creator Lee Daniels and Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier have insisted that was not in the cards, an insistence that seems even more secure with the series' tight new schedule and more legal drama than the real life.

Empire It was one of only two broadcast series whose final season filming was affected by the shutdown of mass production in mid-March amid the pandemic. The CW Supernatural, who also completed 18 episodes of her order of 20 episodes, ended up airing 13 episodes this season and plans to film the last two episodes for a 7-episode run at a later date.

However, the premature end of the mothership series may not be the end of the Empire franchise.

As Deadline reported in January, Fox Brass has been reflecting on a possible spin-off led by Oscar nominee Henson as Cookie Lyon, which series creators Daniels and Danny Strong have embraced.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Empire It is produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken, and Diane Ademu-John. Brett Mahoney is an executive producer and showrunner.