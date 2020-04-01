Empire Series Finale Moved Up, Episode 20 not happening

The curtain is closing Empire Earlier than expected. The Fox drama, now in its sixth and final season, closed production in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and will not start again and will film the end of the planned series.

In a promo featuring the episode on Tuesday, March 31, Fox teased that the series will conclude on Tuesday, April 21 with its episode 18. Season 6 had a request for 20 episodes and production was halted while the cast and crew They were doing Empire Episode 19 of the sixth season.

%MINIFYHTML619561ff52eb92c3d9238002c21cac8a11% %MINIFYHTML619561ff52eb92c3d9238002c21cac8a12%

According to Deadline, episode 18 will likely include some of the footage already filmed for episode 19 to create an ending for the series.