Empire Series Finale Moved Up, Episode 20 not happening

The curtain is closing Empire Earlier than expected. The Fox drama, now in its sixth and final season, closed production in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and will not start again and will film the end of the planned series.
In a promo featuring the episode on Tuesday, March 31, Fox teased that the series will conclude on Tuesday, April 21 with its episode 18. Season 6 had a request for 20 episodes and production was halted while the cast and crew They were doing Empire Episode 19 of the sixth season.
According to Deadline, episode 18 will likely include some of the footage already filmed for episode 19 to create an ending for the series.
Empire It was a resounding success for Fox in his first seasons. The first season averaged over 17 million viewers in 2015 and around 16 million in its second season in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and 2020, and episodes from the sixth season hover at just 2 million viewers.
Empire It is just one of many shows impacted by the spread of the coronavirus worldwide. Supernatural, also in its last season, saw production closed in Vancouver, Canada. However, the producers promised to give fans the shutdown … eventually.
Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy it will also advance its season 16 finale. It has already been renewed for season 17.
"We are disappointed that we can't complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays as a satisfying ending! It's not where we plan to end, but it's beautiful and the questions that linger will be answered next (season)," showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted after ABC announced that the series would not resume production in season 16.
While it has yet to be confirmed if the series will resume production in season 21, Law and order: SVU showrunner Warren leight He turned to Twitter to reveal some details about what the show had planned for the rest of the season.
"Well, believe it or not, Simon's death was going to be reexamined in the end," Leight tweeted. "Along with the return of two prominent characters from previous seasons. Therefore, we regret not being able to do that episode. The previous three were also in very good shape. So keep going," he said when asked about what he did. I was looking forward to exploring this season.
Empire airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
