Emerging Instagram experiences dismiss employees as commercial tanks

Color Factory CEO Jeff Lind knew his emerging Instagram experience had to close when the NBA canceled the rest of his season. I was watching the Utah Jazz game when the announcers confirmed the postponement of the game, followed by the league that stopped all future games.

"It was then that I began to make the decision that we will have to close New York immediately," he says. “You realize that this industry is so big: sports, rodeo, experimental museums, museums. That was the type of canary in the coal mine that the world was changing under our feet. "

Two of the best-known photogenic pop-ups, Color Factory and Museum of Ice Cream, feature The edge that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing consequences in the experience industry. Pop-up windows are closing their doors to overcome the pandemic, and employees are being laid off. Income is coming in, barely at all.

Color Factory closed its New York City and new Houston, Texas locations before March 18, and along with that news came an update for employees: temporary layoffs. Lind says 90 percent of Color Factory employees, including part-time and part-time roles, as well as corporate employees were fired. "Basically, we had to keep only mission critical jobs," he says. (The layoff time varied; some people stayed to clean the building after it closed, for example.)

Eligible employees continue to receive health care benefits for 12 weeks, and all employees received compensation based on their experience and salary. Lind and the remaining employees have also taken pay cuts. The team encouraged visitors who had purchased tickets in advance to reschedule for the future if possible, although the team is also issuing refunds. The Houston location, Lind says, was completely depleted the entire week it closed.

See this post on Instagram Color Factory has made the difficult decision to proactively close our New York location for 2 weeks beginning Monday 3/16. While we have had no reports of COVID-19, we want to support the community's goal to curb the spread of this coronavirus (#flattenthecurve). In Houston, tickets are still available. In addition to staggering our entry times to reduce group size, we have reduced the number of tickets available per day and increased our cleanliness standards that are already industry leaders. Following the recommendations of the local government in Houston, we can #flattenthecurve while supporting Houston's economy and art community by staying open for the time being. Our customer service team is ready to help answer questions, reschedule or refund (if it is not possible to reschedule) your next tickets. Please contact us at [email protected] We try to respond to each and every email within 24 hours, but we appreciate your patience in the coming days as we expect a high volume of incoming requests. #colorfactoryco A post shared by Color Factory (@colorfactoryco) on March 13, 2020 at 1:14 p.m. PDT

Other Instagram pop-ups have also been affected. People who don't leave their homes mean that no one is taking photos in the ball pits, going out or taking their children out to play one day. Pop-up museums thrived when people posted photos on Instagram, creating free marketing, but that's not happening now. And unlike musicians who have also rescheduled canceled concerts on Twitch, it's not so easy to virtually recreate an emerging experience.

The rest of the economy participants' experience is in the same desperate situation as Color Factory. Museum of Ice Cream also laid off most of its employees: 90 percent of the company's workforce works in museums, and each museum employs about 100 people. Employees were given "case-by-case,quot; compensation, says executive director Maryellis Bunn, as well as medical care until the end of April.

However, Museum of Ice Cream didn't pay some contractors on time, fueling an Instagram campaign against the photogenic pop-up. The comments section of a recent post is full of people demanding that the company pay its workers. A former contractor I spoke to on Instagram DM says they haven't paid for more than a month since their last bill. However, after posting their complaint on Instagram and commenting on their friends, they received their money. Three other contractors, this person says, were also eventually paid. When asked about the situation, Bunn said all the "employees,quot; were paid on time, suggesting that the contractors represented a different situation than the formal staff at the Ice Cream Museum.

Bunn and the remaining corporate team have taken salary reductions, and Bunn says he is giving up his salary entirely. She says that while New York City only required businesses to close this month, the team saw a drop in visitors due to the pandemic prior to that.

"Our income apparently went out, not necessarily overnight, because in fact, in January and February it decreased (because) a significant part of the audience comes from abroad," she says. "We saw those patterns and began to feel that something had been going on since January."

Even more messy are visitor claims that they were not given refunds for their tickets. A client sent me an email chain between her, Museum of Ice Cream, and the museum's ticket seller, ShowClix, saying she couldn't get a refund for her tickets. The last correspondence was from March 19 with an employee of the Ice Cream Museum who told him to change his ticket for a later date. This person is from the Boston area and is not sure if he will return to New York City or when he will return.

Bunn says that starting last week, customers can get refunds. The museum offered ticket holders a $ 20 store credit to offset the need to close. The museum also sent an email asking people to buy gift cards to help support the business.

News of the closure of other pop-ups also spread on Instagram. Meow Wolf closed his exhibit in New Mexico and postponed a scheduled event in Colorado. It says it will "provide work for employees affected by the temporary closure,quot; and offer refunds if people cannot reschedule their trips. The Rosé Mansion closed its New York City popup window. Interestingly, Candytopia has not made any public announcements about the closure of its locations in Miami, Phoenix, Arizona or Philadelphia.

Although many of these pop-ups have pushed against the narrative that they are designed to take pictures, the reality is that they are in-person experiences that are not translatable through a Zoom call. However, that doesn't mean that pop-ups aren't trying to find ways to connect with your audience. The Rosé Mansion is hosting virtual happy hours every Friday, for example, and said 225 people joined the first one. "Each week will have a fun theme, contest, new quarantini recipe, special guest segments, birthday thanks, and the biggest cheers at Zoom," the team wrote on Instagram.

Museum of Ice Cream organized a design challenge, in association with Design Milk, and Color Factory has published a "social distancing bingo,quot; based on the idea of ​​color.

But that is a bandage for a bigger problem. "We won't suddenly become a digital brand, that would be against our DNA," says Bunn.

His team is also selling new merchandise, including a $ 60 box full of home-stay items like slime, a candle, and a bottle opener, though it won't ship until at least May 1 because the Museum's team Ice cream won & # 39; You will not go to the office to pack and ship these.

Color Factory, on the other hand, has resisted selling new merchandise or asking people to buy gift cards.

"What we find really bland right now is trying to sell our stuff, or sound aggressive commercial when we have employees we can't even support right now," says Lind. "I think we are beyond trying to pick up chunks of trade right now, and we are more in a way of how we contribute, how we maintain happiness, and how we try to maintain as much normality as possible, but being sensitive to the fact that people they are suffering right now. "

These companies are also planning the day when they will eventually reopen. Bunn says the materials they use in the space are already antimicrobial, but in the future, visitors will be guided more like a private tour. She is also reconceptualizing the business as a whole and how she and her team "design, build, fund, and create experiences."

Color Factory continues to seek additional construction and develop future sites. Lind says that while part of the industry is trying to recoup lost revenue, the biggest hurdle is ensuring that the business still exists at the end of this.

"We are all in this together," he says. "None of us are sitting here thinking, how can I get rich with this?" We are in survival mode for the industry it is in, we just have to make sure we get through it. "

Bunn has multiple offers to build an Ice Cream Museum in China, as the country recovers from the pandemic. "I have never had limits from there over the years," she says. "They say, 'We need this more than ever.'

These people, she says, have even volunteered to finance the buildings, though Bunn says she and the team probably won't be able to take on the job.

The message of the pandemic to the experience economy is clear: people must be able to leave the house for emergent photogenic experiences to exist. Although the Bunn story in China suggests that pop-ups could even help get people out of the house once they can.

Still, until the social distancing requirements are completely removed, the ball, sprinkle, and marshmallow holes will remain empty.