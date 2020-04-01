Effort making salary cuts this week, avoid layoffs for now – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor bosses today tell staff that there will be company-wide salary cuts ranging from 0-30% that will occur in the coming weeks, Deadline confirmed. This is similar to a strategy adopted by Disney and other companies, to avoid mass layoffs during a pandemic that has halted world trade. All companies will see this except UFC, because the latter is now the sole property of Endeavor.

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will have a 50% pay cut, this after chiefs Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell informed staff last week that they will be without pay for the rest of this year, in a note heralding these cuts. An initial layoff of approximately 250 follows.

People with higher incomes will carry most of the burden here, and they will see their wages decrease by a maximum of 30%.

There have been different strategies on how to handle this crisis. In Hollywood, Paradigm was in the lead with a "temporary layoff" plan that left more than 100 without a paycheck. Agencies like Verve opted for pay cuts. Lionsgate fired a dozen in marketing and distribution yesterday while those weapons are idle. Presumably, layoffs can take advantage of the DC stimulus package that provides for long-term unemployment.

The Up News Info revealed on March 20 that Emanuel made a call with partners from the talent agency WME, to tell them that a planned liquidation event in which they could withdraw 20% of their capital was indefinitely postponed.

There are many rumors about all of the company's moves that will affect who works in the future. But these and other movements that take place across Hollywood have to do with one thing: companies like Endeavor have debt obligations, and right now, revenues have dried up in an unimaginable and abrupt way. The mission is to survive and keep as many people as possible working.