Eddie Jones: England head coach to sign new deal until 2023 World Cup | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6611% %MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6612%





Eddie Jones Highest Paid Coach in International Rugby

England head coach Eddie Jones will sign a new contract that will keep him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

%MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6613% %MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6614%

Jones, 60, is currently under contract until July 2021, but has been in discussions about his future since losing the World Cup final to South Africa in 2019.

%MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6615% %MINIFYHTML2670ff8f337f4868a09648decf7afd6616%

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £ 750,000.

The RFU is expected to make an announcement Thursday.

Jones could overtake World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's oldest boss

Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's oldest boss if he remains in charge until the World Cup in 2023.

Jones' England is third in the current World Rugby ranking, behind South Africa and New Zealand.

He recently joined RFU's executive board members in taking a salary cut of more than 25 percent, predominantly in the form of lost bonuses, in response to Covid-19's financial impact.