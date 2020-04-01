Duterte continues with the & # 39; war on drugs & # 39; despite blockage of coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLb14cd80a43e4e4dc927607509b1bde9511% %MINIFYHTMLb14cd80a43e4e4dc927607509b1bde9512%

This grim image has become all too familiar in the poorest neighborhoods of the Philippines: the body of a barefoot, shirtless man slumped against a wall with blood dripping from gunshot wounds, the latest victim of the relentless anti-drug campaign. illegals of President Rodrigo Duterte who has killed thousands

On the morning of Sunday, March 23, police and anti-narcotics officers from the central island of Cebu carried out an operation against a "high-value individual."

The "buy-burst,quot; mission resulted in an "armed confrontation,quot; and the murder of the suspect, Buen Chiong, according to a report by the Cebu provincial police obtained by Al Jazeera. Police added that Chiong was on his "provincial-level watch list."

Cebu radio station DYSS quoted authorities as saying the suspect was related to "drug trafficking and theft,quot; in his community. Al Jazeera also learned that a .45 caliber pistol was recovered from the scene of the shooting, a detail missing from the police report, which initially misspelled the dead man's name as Good.

Chiong's death was filed under control number 20002-032020-0502.

In the midst of a national health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, Duterte's deadly so-called "war on drugs,quot; cannot be stopped and human rights defenders warn that the outbreak and blockade that followed "would exacerbate inequality social "in the country, what it would take to promote human rights abuses.

The right groups are urging Duterte to immediately stop the "war on drugs,quot; and ensure that the coronavirus containment measures that are being implemented meet the standards set by the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

Since Duterte declared a partial blockade starting on March 15, Al Jazeera learned that at least eight other people, including two policemen, were killed by unknown gunmen in suspicious circumstances only in Cebu province. One of the fatalities was previously in jail due to a drug related case.

& # 39; Killing without consequence & # 39;

"The reports of drug-related killings continuing amid the shutdown order are deeply troubling, but not surprising," Amnesty International's Rachel Chhoa-Howard told Al Jazeera in a statement.

"The climate of impunity in the Philippines is so entrenched that the police and others remain free to kill without consequences."

According to the latest report released in mid-December 2019, at least 5,552 people have been killed during police operations since Duterte took office on June 30, 2016. However, an earlier report released in June 2019 already showed a 6,600 death toll. Meanwhile, rights advocates say that at least 27,000 people were killed in mid-2019, including victims killed by unknown gunmen.

The president himself has repeatedly promised that his "war on drugs,quot; will last until the last day of his presidency. As recently as early March, he was repeatedly quoted as saying, "Don't be president, if you can't kill,quot; and that it was his job to "scare people, intimidate and kill them."

Since then, the country's attention has shifted to the battle against the coronavirus, which had already killed 88 Filipinos as of March 31, forcing the closure of the entire northern island of Luzon, with 57 million people. Provincial and municipal executives also imposed similar measures in their own communities, virtually quarantining the entire country of 104 million people.

Brazen attacks

Marit Stinus Cabugon, a Cebu-based columnist for a national newspaper, said that anti-drug police operations as well as extrajudicial executions have been going on in her province for a while. What was surprising was the blatant recent attacks due to the closure and increased security across the country, he said.

"The killers were not afraid of being caught or detained at checkpoints," said Stinus Cabugon, who has compiled an online list of killings in Cebu since 2018. He said most of the killings were drug related.

Bobby Badajos, 45, was killed on March 21 by two unidentified attackers aboard a motorcycle (Courtesy of Gabriel Bonjoc)

Since he began compiling a list in June 2018, Stinus Cabugon has recorded at least 159 deaths during police anti-drug operations, 399 extrajudicial executions related primarily to drugs, and 114 other killings and killings in and around Cebu.

"All my years in Cebu, we have never experienced anything like this," said the Cebu resident and native of Denmark, who previously worked with the International Labor Organization.

Among the most recent incidents he documented was the murder of Bobby Badajos on March 21. Four unidentified assailants on two motorcycles shot the 45-year-old driver of an electric-powered rickshaw, according to a news report.

Police Commander Gerard Ace Pelare, head of the station in the area where Badajos was killed, told reporters that the murder could be related to drugs. But family members told The Freeman, a Cebu newspaper, that Badajos was no longer involved in drug trafficking after being released from jail last year by a negotiating agreement.

Badajo's daughter, Rica, wrote on social media: "I know you are not perfect, but for us you are already perfect, you are the best father. Pa, no one is going to wake me up more every morning before school." "

& # 39; It is not worth saving him & # 39;

Two hours after Badajos was killed, a police corporal named Marlon Belleres was also killed by an unknown armed man in the same district. Belleres was the second officer killed in seven days. In the early hours of March 15, Corporal Vincent delos Reyes Arboladura was shot dead while driving home.

In another incident on March 19 in Cebu, the body of a man was thrown into a gutter with his hands tied behind his back and shot in the head, similar to numerous victims thrown into the dark alleys of Metro Manila, when the " war on drugs "started during the second part of 2016.

On March 26, Denver Aying, 19, was killed in the Cebu Lapu-Lapu district. A relative wrote on social media that he was related to drugs, but the victim's brother questioned the claim.

Carlos Conde of Human Rights Watch in the Philippines said that while it may seem ironic that the killings continue at a time when the government is trying to save lives from the deadly coronavirus, "it is not difficult to see it,quot; from the president's perspective

"He has practically put them in a category that deprived them of their sense of humanity, so he does not consider them worth saving," Conde told Al Jazeera.

He added that even before the coronavirus emergency, the "intensity of the killings,quot; in Cebu had already alarmed.

Police Corporal Marlon Belleres was killed by an unknown armed man on March 21, the second officer killed in a week in Cebu. (Courtesy of Gabriel Bonjoc)

"The problem in Cebu is that, unlike in Manila, there are not many NGOs, civil societies and human rights groups that monitor these killings in Cebu." So many of them are not informed, "said Conde.

But the killings in Cebu follow the same pattern as in Metro Manila, with the same type of people reported, mainly those living in areas of sprawling slums, he said.

"The government should stop the & # 39; war on drugs & # 39 ;, especially when these communities suffer from COVID-19," said Conde, warning that the way the Duterte emergency declaration is established allows authorities "plenty of leeway to do what they want "thereby increasing the,quot; potential for misuse ".

& # 39; There would be justice & # 39;

In an interview with the Manila-based DZMM radio station on Tuesday, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield, stated that since the declaration of the blockade, crime has decreased by 52 percent across the country.

He also warned those who violated curfew measures during the blockade that they would be punished, and promised that the police "would not abuse their authority,quot; by enforcing the law.

Stinus Cabugon, the columnist for a Cebu-based newspaper, acknowledged that with the coronavirus health emergency, it would be even more difficult to report and gather information about drug-related killings in his community.

She said that with the blockade, many Cebu residents are now facing overwhelming economic hardships and will worry about surviving.

Still, he promised to continue his work documenting the deadly "war on drugs."

"I wish I didn't have to add names to the list," he told Al Jazeera. "I hope that someday we really get to the bottom, and there is justice, and whoever is responsible for mass murder will also be responsible."