Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole applauded for FaceTiming with a young fan before dying of cancer

WENN

The 11-year-old Elijah's family thanks the three artists for responding to contact requests, praising them for showing the young man "a little love in these difficult last days of his life."

Up News Info –

Duck, WeekendY J Cole They have been acclaimed heroes after accepting FaceTime, an 11-year-old dying fan.

The young man, Elijah, recently lost his battle with cancer and now his family has revealed that all three stars responded to requests to contact him before he passed away.

%MINIFYHTML0f1410d595fbe681a900032d86e95f3811% %MINIFYHTML0f1410d595fbe681a900032d86e95f3812%

Elijah's cousin has posted videos of each of the stars chatting with him, adding the caption: "For the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost endurance. The physical fight of Elijah is now complete, when he made the transition to heaven on Friday. However, he did not leave this world without knowing how much they loved him. "

"Last weekend, Elijah met 3 of his favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 superhumans who care so much about my family during this time. We will hold on to these moments forever." .

<br />

Elijah's mother added, "I just want to say a huge thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby a little love in these tough last days of his life. I really appreciate them all."

<br />

Elijah also received a video message from racing driver Joey Logano.